TVS iQube electric scooter launched in India for Rs 1.15 lakh

After Bajaj Auto’s electric Chetak launch, now TVS Motors has also launched its electric scooter iQube in India. The TVS iQube e-scooter is available for booking at an amount of Rs 5,000 at select dealerships and trough online. It is priced at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Karnataka). The electric scooter will be made available from January 27 to consumers in Bengaluru.

“TVS Motor is driven by customer-Centric Innovation. As India moves ahead, its mobility solutions would increasingly be total experience-led, nowhere is this felt sharper than among the youth of India,” said Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company. “Our focus on the ‘Green & Connected’ youth of India, is embodied, in the first of the TVS Electric portfolio. TVS iQube Electric is a blend of an advanced electric drivetrain and the next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform.”

The TVS iQube electric scooter comes powered by a 4.4 kW electric motor that according to the company can offer a range of 75 kms on a single charge. The motor accelerates 0-40 kmph in just 4.2 seconds and comes with a top speed of 78 kmph. The motor company will provide 3 years warranty on battery or 50,000 kms.

TVS includes SmartXonnect platform with the e-scooter, which brings in an advanced TFT cluster and TVS iQube app. Some of the higlighting features on the iQube are Geo-fencing, Remote Battery Charge Status, Navigation Assist, Last park location, Incoming call alerts/SMS alerts among others. The company has kept charging cable, charging adapter, lifetime SmartXonnect Basic features, 1 year SmartXonnect advanced subscription, home charging solution that includes home charging unit with installation under its SmartXonnect services.