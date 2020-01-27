comscore TVS iQube electric scooter launched in India for Rs 1.15 lakh
TVS iQube electric scooter launched in India for Rs 1.15 lakh

TVS iQube electric scooter comes powered by a 4.4 kW electric motor that according to the company can offer a range of 75 kms on a single charge.

  Published: January 27, 2020 2:53 PM IST
After Bajaj Auto’s electric Chetak launch, now TVS Motors has also launched its electric scooter iQube in India. The TVS iQube e-scooter is available for booking at an amount of Rs 5,000 at select dealerships and trough online. It is priced at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Karnataka). The electric scooter will be made available from January 27 to consumers in Bengaluru.

“TVS Motor is driven by customer-Centric Innovation. As India moves ahead, its mobility solutions would increasingly be total experience-led, nowhere is this felt sharper than among the youth of India,” said Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company. “Our focus on the ‘Green & Connected’ youth of India, is embodied, in the first of the TVS Electric portfolio. TVS iQube Electric is a blend of an advanced electric drivetrain and the next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform.”

The TVS iQube electric scooter comes powered by a 4.4 kW electric motor that according to the company can offer a range of 75 kms on a single charge. The motor accelerates 0-40 kmph in just 4.2 seconds and comes with a top speed of 78 kmph. The motor company will provide 3 years warranty on battery or 50,000 kms.

TVS includes SmartXonnect platform with the e-scooter, which brings in an advanced TFT cluster and TVS iQube app. Some of the higlighting features on the iQube are Geo-fencing, Remote Battery Charge Status, Navigation Assist, Last park location, Incoming call alerts/SMS alerts among others. The company has kept charging cable, charging adapter, lifetime SmartXonnect Basic features, 1 year SmartXonnect advanced subscription, home charging solution that includes home charging unit with installation under its SmartXonnect services.

  • Published Date: January 27, 2020 2:53 PM IST

