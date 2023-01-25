TVS Motor’s operating revenue grew by 15 percent at Rs 6,545 crore

TVS Motor Company’s operating revenue grew by 15 percent at Rs. 6,545 Crores for the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs. 5,706 Crores reported in the quarter ended December 2021. Electric vehicles registered sales of 0.29 Lakh units in the quarter ended December 2022 as against 0.02 Lakh units during the quarter ended December 2021 and 0.16 Lakh units during quarter ended September 2022. Also Read - 5G IoT connections to surpass 100 million globally by 2026: Report

The Company's Operating EBITDA grew by 16 percent at Rs. 659 Crores for the third quarter of 2022-23 as against EBITDA of Rs. 568 Crores in third quarter of 2021-22. The Company's Operating EBITDA margin for the quarter is at 10.1 percent as against Operating EBITDA margin of 10 percent reported in the third quarter of 2021-22. The Company's Profit Before Tax (PBT) grew by 21 percent at Rs. 475 Crores for the third quarter of 2022-23 as against PBT of Rs. 391 Crores in third quarter of 2021-22.

The Company registered total two-wheeler sales of 8.36 Lakh units in the current quarter as against 8.35 Lakh units in the quarter ended December 2021. Two-wheeler export sales registered 2.07 Lakh units as against 2.53 Lakh units in December 2021. Total three-wheelers registered sales of 0.43 Lakh units in the quarter ended December 2022 as against 0.44 Lakh units in the quarter ended December 2021.

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports grew by 15 percent registering 28.14 Lakh units in the nine months ended December 2022 as against 24.53 Lakh units registered in the nine months ended December 2021. Motorcycle sales grew by 4 percent registering 13.45 Lakh units in the nine months ended December 2022 as against 12.90 Lakh units in nine months ended December 2021. Scooter sales for the nine months ended December 2022 grew by 50 percent registering 9.94 Lakh units as against the sales of 6.61 Lakh units in the nine months ended December 2021.

During this quarter, Company launched TVS Raider SmartXonnectTM TFT variant with first-in-class features such as TFT display, TVS SmartXonnectTM with voice-assist, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, ride reports and multiple ride modes.

TVS Motor Company announced strategic engagement with Amazon India to strengthen electric mobility, electric infrastructure and connected services and strengthening our commitment to achieving net-zero carbon.