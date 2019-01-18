Twitter acknowledges bug in Android app that exposed protected tweets for years

If you’ve been a Twitter user since 2014, and on the Android platform, you may want to double-check your app settings. The microblogging site recently discovered a bug, and had acknowledged the security flaw on its ‘Help Center’ page. The bug here, in question, exposed protected tweets of some Android users.

Twitter acknowledged that the issue caused Android app to disable “Protect your Tweets” option in settings for some Android users after making changes to their account settings. This includes making changes to the email address associated with the account between November 3, 2014 and January 14, 2019. And if your account goes from ‘protected’ to ‘public’ you won’t get a notification about the same.

The company mentioned that it fixed the issue earlier this week, and users on web and iOS platform weren’t affected. “We fixed the issue on January 14, and we’ll provide updates if other important information becomes available,” Twitter said.

“We recognize and appreciate the trust you place in us, and are committed to earning that trust every day. We’re very sorry this happened and we’re conducting a full review to help prevent this from happening again,” the company added.

However, Twitter isn’t aware of the number of Android users that were affected by this bug. To be on the safer side, the company turned the setting back on for the affected users, and also reached out to them. Still, the company recommends users to review their privacy settings and ensure that the desired preferences are reflected as expected.