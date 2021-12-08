Twitter has announced that it has acquired a Slack-like messaging app called Quill. This move is aimed to improve messaging services including direct messages. Notably, the platform was launched in February this year. Nick Caldwell, general manager for core tech at Twitter, made this announcement via a tweet which was later confirmed by Quill’s official blogpost.

Caldwell described Quill as a “fresher, more deliberate way to communicate. As per his tweet thread, “We’re bringing their experience and creativity to Twitter as we work to make messaging tools like DMs a more useful & expressive way people can have conversations on the service.”

Additionally, Quill also announced that the platform will be shut till December 11. As per the blogpost, “Quill will be shutting down, but its spirit and ideas will continue on. You’ll be able to export your team message history until 1pm PST, Saturday, December 11th 2021, when we will be turning off our servers and deleting all data. For all active teams, we’re issuing full refunds.” Twitter will turn off the servers and delete all the data on the platform. Hence, the blog post mentions a few instructions for users who want to export their messaging histories. The company assured that the active users will get full refunds.

For the unversed, Twitter also acquired Threader, a popular tool that pulls threads of tweets together so that they are more easily readable. Recently, the microblogging platform rolled out an optional paid monthly subscription service for users called Twitter Blue. It will allow users to get access to some premium features including the option to edit tweets. For now, the in-app purchase for Twitter Blue is just available in the US, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia on Android, web and iOS.