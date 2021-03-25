Twitter has been in the news for a number of features it could soon get. As part of the same list, a feature, taken from Facebook, is soon expected to reach the micro-blogging platform. We are talking about the ability to react to tweets via emojis. Also Read - Twitter to soon add an undo button to help you edit a tweet but there's a catch

This will be pretty much like how we are able to choose from different reactions for a Facebook post instead of just liking it.

Twitter will let you react to tweets soon

As per a report by The Verge, Twitter is exploring the idea of surveying a group of people for the same. As part of it, a set of reactions will be presented to the group to see how they react to it.

Per this survey I just took, Twitter is considering adding emoji reaction sets and downvoting. I think either of those might be what forces me off this site. pic.twitter.com/uEgtmrSk7F — john d moore (@jdm0079) March 18, 2021

People involved in the survey will be shown various combinations of the reactions such a funny, interesting, awesome, support, and more. Most of the reactions will imitate the ones seen on Facebook: a love reaction, followed by sad, angry, amused, and more.

As per a tweet that hints at the inclusion of the feature, there are mainly two sets of reactions. One would include Funny, Interesting, Sad, Awesome, Support, and Angry. The other set would include the same reactions, except, the Awesome reaction is represented by the fire emoji instead of the wow emoji. Whatever combination it is, it will be in addition to the like, which is a primary reaction as of now.

In addition to this, Twitter might also add the option to dislike or “downvote” a tweet, for which it is also surveying people.

Facebook becomes the one being copied!

If Twitter includes the functionality, it will be the one copying Facebook, which already has this feature. Even LinkedIn has the ability to react to posts via emojis.

However, Twitter isn’t completely devoid of the feature: It allows people to react to messages over Direct Messages (DMs).

It would be interesting to see how the reactions on Twitter help people become more expressive. However, we don’t know when it will be introduced. Hence, stay tuned to know more about it.