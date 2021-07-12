Twitter appoints India-based Vinay Prakash as new Grievance Officer to comply with IT rules

A lot has happened between the Indian government and the popular microblogging site Twitter in the last few months. The reason behind the fight between the two entities is Twitter’s delay in complying with new IT rules. Twitter has now officially appointed a resident grievance officer to meet new IT rules in the country. Also Read - Twitter working on 3 new features to make user experience better: Take a look

While most major social media platforms such as Google, Facebook, Snapchat, among others have already complied with new IT /social rules, Twitter asked for more time. The company has finally appointed its new Grievance Officer in India. Also Read - Opera for Chromebooks is the world's first alternative browser optimised for Chrome OS

The microblogging site showed India-based Vinay Prakash as the new grievance officer. The company provided Prakash’s contact details and procedures for users to report potential violations of its rules and terms on the platform. Also Read - Twitter down for some users globally, so you are not alone

Twitter vs Indian government: Update

IT rules announced earlier this year needed all big social media platforms to appoint a Grievance Officer in India, and the person will need to be from the country. After delaying the process for months, Twitter is finally moving into the direction to comply with India’s new IT rules and guidelines.

While Twitter is working hard to comply with the new IT rules, the microblogging site has already lost immunity in the country. The Indian government announced this a few weeks ago after repeated warnings to the platform to comply with social rules.

Once a social media platform loses legal protection in a country, top executives, including the country managing director, could face police questioning and criminal liability under IPC over ‘unlawful’ and ‘inflammatory’ content posted on the platform by any user.