comscore Twitter head Elon Musk asks a few of the laid off employees to return: Report
Twitter head Elon Musk asks some laid off employees to return: Bloomberg reports

Twitter had recently laid off employees from several departments including communications, content curation, human rights and machine learning ethics.

  • Some of the employees who are being asked to return were laid off by mistake.
  • Twitter recently laid off 50 percent of its employees, including employees on the trust and safety team.
  • Twitter has updated its app in Apple's App Store to begin charging $8 for sought-after blue check verification marks.
Untitled design - 2022-11-07T092319.909

Image: Reuters

After Twitter laid off roughly half its staff on Friday following Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition, the company is now reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs and asking them to return, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. Also Read - Elon Musk's Twitter updates app to start charging $7.99 monthly for Twitter Blue

Elon Musk calls back some fired employees

Some of those who are being asked to return were laid off by mistake. Others were let go before management realized that their work and experience may be necessary to build the new features Musk envisions, the report said, citing people familiar with the moves. Also Read - Mass firing was needed but laid-off Twitter employees received severance, says Elon Musk

Twitter recently laid off 50 percent of its employees, including employees on the trust and safety team, the company’s head of safety and integrity Yoel Roth said in a tweet earlier this week. Also Read - Twitter saw massive revenue drop as activist groups pressured advertisers, says Musk

Tweets by the staff of the social media company said teams responsible for communications, content curation, human rights and machine learning ethics were among those gutted, as were some product and engineering teams.

Twitter on Saturday updated its app in Apple’s App Store to begin charging $8 for sought-after blue check verification marks, in Musk’s first major revision of the social media platform.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters‘ request for comment.

With the recent layoffs, Twitter’s former head Jack Dorsey expressed his regret over mass layoffs in the company. His tweet read, “Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.”

For the unversed, Dorsey had stepped down from the CEO position last year and around five months back he exited the Twitter board of directors as well.

–With inputs from Reuters

  • Published Date: November 7, 2022 9:36 AM IST
