After Twitter laid off roughly half its staff on Friday following Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition, the company is now reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs and asking them to return, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

Elon Musk calls back some fired employees

Some of those who are being asked to return were laid off by mistake. Others were let go before management realized that their work and experience may be necessary to build the new features Musk envisions, the report said, citing people familiar with the moves.

Twitter recently laid off 50 percent of its employees, including employees on the trust and safety team, the company's head of safety and integrity Yoel Roth said in a tweet earlier this week.

Yesterday’s reduction in force affected approximately 15% of our Trust & Safety organization (as opposed to approximately 50% cuts company-wide), with our front-line moderation staff experiencing the least impact. — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) November 4, 2022

Tweets by the staff of the social media company said teams responsible for communications, content curation, human rights and machine learning ethics were among those gutted, as were some product and engineering teams.

Twitter on Saturday updated its app in Apple’s App Store to begin charging $8 for sought-after blue check verification marks, in Musk’s first major revision of the social media platform.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters‘ request for comment.

With the recent layoffs, Twitter’s former head Jack Dorsey expressed his regret over mass layoffs in the company. His tweet read, “Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.”

I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don’t expect that to be mutual in this moment…or ever…and I understand. 💙 — jack (@jack) November 5, 2022

For the unversed, Dorsey had stepped down from the CEO position last year and around five months back he exited the Twitter board of directors as well.

–With inputs from Reuters