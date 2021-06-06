Twitter ban: India's alternative Koo now available in Nigeria

After Nigeria banned popular microblogging site Twitter, Koo launches in the country. Koo app is considered as India’s alternative to Twitter. Time and again, we have seen several government officials and leaders promote Koo as a rival to Twitter. After Nigeria banned Twitter, Koo launches in the country, the co-founder and CEO of the app Aprameya Radhakrishna officially confirmed the release earlier today. Also Read - Twitter gets “one last notice” from Indian Govt before facing consequences

Nigeria banned Twitter after the microblogging site deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari for violating rules. Taking this as an advantage Koo launches in Nigeria and is now available for all in the country. Interestingly, Radhakrishna took to Twitter to announce Koo’s availability in Nigeria and said, “@kooindia is available in Nigeria. We’re thinking of enabling the local languages there too. What say?”. Also Read - Twitter Blue FAQs: What is it? How much does it cost? Is free Twitter going away?

Koo launched in India a few months ago. Several Indian government officials are on Koo and use the platform regularly. The Indian government has also been urging Twitter users to join homegrown app Koo. The application is available on both Google Play store as well as App store. In India, Koo is downloaded by over 5000000 users on Google Play store. Also Read - Twitter Blue price in India revealed: This is how much you will need to pay

Koo is leaving no stones unturned to take on the likes of Twitter. Recently, after the globally available microblogging site banned Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, Koo welcome her on the app. Ranaut’s Twitter account was suspend as her tweets violated the platform’s guidelines.

Nigerian telecom operators blocked access to Twitter in the country on Saturday, as reports suggest. In response to the ban Twitter said: “We are deeply concerned by the blocking of Twitter in Nigeria. Access to the free and #OpenInternet is an essential human right in modern society. We will work to restore access for all those in Nigeria who rely on Twitter to communicate and connect with the world”.