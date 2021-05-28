Twitter Blue paid service confirmed, base subscription plan to be priced under Rs 200

Twitter Blue paid subscription service has now been officially confirmed. The paid subscription service brings special features such as Undo Tweets, Read Mode and more to Twitter users. Twitter Blue gets confirmed by the company via its app page in the iOS app store. Interestingly, price of the subscription plan (there could be more than one) has also been revealed for the very first time. Also Read - Twitter vs Indian government fight over new IT rules: 5 key developments in 24 hours

As per details coming from Jane Manchun Wong, who is now the first Twitter Blue user, the base subscription of Twitter Blue will be priced at $2.29 in the US, which roughly translates to Rs 177. Some reports suggest that Twitter Blue will be first available for users in the United States and later followed by other markets, probably including India.

Currently, Twitter Blue has been listed as an in-app purchase within the app for iOS. Wong was the first to spot the service and shared screenshots of how the service will look and work for users and also the features it will bring to users. As per the screenshots, Twitter Blue will come with colour themes and custom app icons.

Twitter confirms “Twitter Blue”, which costs $2.99 per month by publicly including such In-App Purchase on the App Store For testing, I’ve become the first paying Twitter Blue customer 😅 Twitter Blue comes with Color Themes as well as custom App Icons Reader Mode coming soon https://t.co/RxQHwi6apl pic.twitter.com/UC7kfNS9PE — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 27, 2021

The screenshots suggest users will be able to choose theme for their profile and get several colour options such as yellow, red and purple. Twitter will also provide an option to change the app icon to pink, purple, green, orange and other colours making your profile look colourful and interesting.

Besides the flexibility to customise the feed, Twitter Blue will come provides access to premium features including Read Mode, Undo Tweets, categories favourite tweets into different collections, among others.

Several past reports suggest that Twitter Blue will be offered with different subscription plans. Users who opt for higher subscription plans will get more features when compared to cheaper plans. The microblogging site is yet to officially release the paid subscription service Twitter Blue but considering the recent reports we believe the official launch could happen soon.