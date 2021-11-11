comscore Wondering what is Twitter Blue? All you need to know about the paid subscription
  • Home
  • News
  • Twitter Blue: How does it work, features, subscription cost and more
News

Twitter Blue: How does it work, features, subscription cost and more

News

The Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to customise their Twitter experience with exclusive app icons, colourful themes and bookmark folders. With the new "Custom Navigation" feature, they will also be able to choose what appears in the navigation bar for quick access.

Twitter Blue

Twitter has rolled out an opt0in paid monthly subscription service for users called Twitter Blue. It will allow users to get access to some premium features including the option to edit tweets. For now, the in-app purchase for Twitter Blue is just available in the US, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia on Android, web and iOS. Also Read - Twitter blue subscription service launched, will allow users to undo tweets

Twitter Blue costs $2.99 per month (approx Rs 200) in the US and NZ$4.49 in New Zealand. Also Read - Instagram might soon introduce subscription plans for exclusive creators content

Twitter Blue, Twitter Blue launch Also Read - FM shares video of Oxen with QR code, showcasing country's digital payments revolution

As for features, iOS and desktop users who have subscribed to Twitter Blue will get “a fast-loading, ad-free reading experience” when they visit a news site available in the US including The Washington Post, L.A. Times, USA TODAY, The Atlantic, Reuters, The Daily Beast, Rolling Stone, BuzzFeed, Insider and The Hollywood Reporter. Subscribers will also be able to see “the most-shared articles in their network over the last 24 hours”.

The subscribers will also be able to customise their Twitter experience with exclusive app icons, colourful themes and bookmark folders. With the new “Custom Navigation” feature, subscribers will also be able to choose what appears in the navigation bar for quick access.

While the edit tweet option is still not a reality but the Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to preview their tweets with the new “Undo Tweets” feature. Subscribers will have up to 60 seconds to preview and make changes to Tweet before it’s public. In addition to that, a new “Reader” feature will allow subscribers to change the font size and turn long threads into an “easier-to-read” experience. They will also get early access to new features as compared to other users.

Notably, the Twitter Blue service is not yet available in India. We have reached out to Twitter India regarding the same. We will update this copy as soon as we hear back.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 11, 2021 2:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Wondering what is Twitter Blue? All you need to know about the paid subscription
News
Wondering what is Twitter Blue? All you need to know about the paid subscription
PUBG New State lands on Apple App Store for compatible iPhones

Gaming

PUBG New State lands on Apple App Store for compatible iPhones

Installed PUBG New State? Here are bugs you might face

Gaming

Installed PUBG New State? Here are bugs you might face

iQOO 8 spotted in BIS listing, might hit the Indian shores soon

Mobiles

iQOO 8 spotted in BIS listing, might hit the Indian shores soon

RBI to organize global digital hackathon 2021: How to register, participate, more

News

RBI to organize global digital hackathon 2021: How to register, participate, more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Here s how you can download and sign-up for PUBG New State on Android

Wondering what is Twitter Blue? All you need to know about the paid subscription

PUBG New State lands on Apple App Store for compatible iPhones

Installed PUBG New State? Here are bugs you might face

iQOO 8 spotted in BIS listing, might hit the Indian shores soon

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp Tutorial

Related Topics

Related Stories

Wondering what is Twitter Blue? All you need to know about the paid subscription

News

Wondering what is Twitter Blue? All you need to know about the paid subscription
Twitter blue subscription service launched, will allow users to undo tweets

Apps

Twitter blue subscription service launched, will allow users to undo tweets
Instagram users might soon have to start paying for exclusive content

Apps

Instagram users might soon have to start paying for exclusive content
FM shares video of Oxen with QR code, showcasing country's digital payments revolution

News

FM shares video of Oxen with QR code, showcasing country's digital payments revolution
Instagram will again start supporting Twitter Card previews

Apps

Instagram will again start supporting Twitter Card previews

हिंदी समाचार

Moto G71 की फोटो और खास स्पेसिफिकेशन लीक, जानें कैसी होगी डिजाइन और क्या मिलेंगे फीचर्स

यूट्यूब वीडियो में अब नहीं दिखेगा डिसलाइक काउंट, जानें पूरी डिटेल

Google नए एंड्रॉयड ऐप पर कर रहा है काम, बोलकर सर्च करना होगा और भी आसान

Free Fire में जल्द मिलेगा फ्री Froster Samurai Bundle, जानें पाने का तरीका

WhatsApp ने लेटेस्ट बीटा अपडेट के साथ डिजाइन में किया बदलाव, नया यूजर इंटरफेस के साथ मिले नए फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Realme X7 Max 5G, Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2

News

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Realme X7 Max 5G, Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2
Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021 | Poco M4 Pro | iQOO 8 Pro | Google Pixel 5a

Features

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021 | Poco M4 Pro | iQOO 8 Pro | Google Pixel 5a
Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched at Rs 4.9L | Check out the First Look

News

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched at Rs 4.9L | Check out the First Look
Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE, Windows 11 SE exclusively for students

News

Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE, Windows 11 SE exclusively for students

News

Here s how you can download and sign-up for PUBG New State on Android
Gaming
Here s how you can download and sign-up for PUBG New State on Android
Wondering what is Twitter Blue? All you need to know about the paid subscription

News

Wondering what is Twitter Blue? All you need to know about the paid subscription
PUBG New State lands on Apple App Store for compatible iPhones

Gaming

PUBG New State lands on Apple App Store for compatible iPhones
Installed PUBG New State? Here are bugs you might face

Gaming

Installed PUBG New State? Here are bugs you might face
iQOO 8 spotted in BIS listing, might hit the Indian shores soon

Mobiles

iQOO 8 spotted in BIS listing, might hit the Indian shores soon

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers