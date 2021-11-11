Twitter has rolled out an opt0in paid monthly subscription service for users called Twitter Blue. It will allow users to get access to some premium features including the option to edit tweets. For now, the in-app purchase for Twitter Blue is just available in the US, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia on Android, web and iOS. Also Read - Twitter blue subscription service launched, will allow users to undo tweets

Twitter Blue costs $2.99 per month (approx Rs 200) in the US and NZ$4.49 in New Zealand. Also Read - Instagram might soon introduce subscription plans for exclusive creators content

Also Read - FM shares video of Oxen with QR code, showcasing country's digital payments revolution

As for features, iOS and desktop users who have subscribed to Twitter Blue will get “a fast-loading, ad-free reading experience” when they visit a news site available in the US including The Washington Post, L.A. Times, USA TODAY, The Atlantic, Reuters, The Daily Beast, Rolling Stone, BuzzFeed, Insider and The Hollywood Reporter. Subscribers will also be able to see “the most-shared articles in their network over the last 24 hours”.

It’s time to flex those Twitter fingers and take it to the next level 💪 Twitter Blue is now available for subscription in the US, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia on iOS, Android, and web pic.twitter.com/if3wXfoGpB — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) November 9, 2021

The subscribers will also be able to customise their Twitter experience with exclusive app icons, colourful themes and bookmark folders. With the new “Custom Navigation” feature, subscribers will also be able to choose what appears in the navigation bar for quick access.

Bookmark Folders? You got it! Now you can finally put those bookmarks into the folders that you’ve been begging us for pic.twitter.com/Jr2OIijyH9 — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) November 9, 2021

While the edit tweet option is still not a reality but the Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to preview their tweets with the new “Undo Tweets” feature. Subscribers will have up to 60 seconds to preview and make changes to Tweet before it’s public. In addition to that, a new “Reader” feature will allow subscribers to change the font size and turn long threads into an “easier-to-read” experience. They will also get early access to new features as compared to other users.

With Undo Tweet, you have up to 60 seconds to preview and make changes to your Tweet before it’s public pic.twitter.com/vv3erIPrkH — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) November 9, 2021

Notably, the Twitter Blue service is not yet available in India. We have reached out to Twitter India regarding the same. We will update this copy as soon as we hear back.