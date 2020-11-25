comscore Twitter blue tick verification coming back early 2021 but... | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Twitter blue tick verification coming back early 2021 but you could lose your existing tick
News

Twitter blue tick verification coming back early 2021 but you could lose your existing tick

News

Twitter is bringing its public verification system back in early 2021. The guidelines for awarding verification will be updated now.

Twitter blue tick

Source: Pexels

If you thrive on Twitter, then you must know the importance of “blue ticks” alongside the profile details of an individual. For an influencer or a public figure, a blue tick is a mark of public importance and one needs to have it in order to build a loyal fanbase. Twitter closed its public verification system in 2017 but starting in early 2021, it is bringing back the blue ticks for all users. Except for this time, Twitter wants to do it in the right way. Also Read - Twitter rolls out 'Fleets' for all users worldwide

In a recent blog post, Twitter says it will start taking applications for the “blue tick” verification of accounts in early 2021. The company has updated the guidelines that its users need to follow in order to get the blue tick badge. The new guidelines also ensure that Twitter can take away verification badges from pre-verified accounts if they no longer meet the new criteria. Also Read - Twitter India introduces Happy Diwali emoji that sparkles in Dark Mode

Twitter blue ticks coming back

Back in 2017, Twitter stopped awarding the blue tick seal of verification to Twitter users after the controversial verification of a white supremacist. While the company did continue to award verification badges to some users in the middle, it will now open the process to public. Twitter has laid down the eligibility criteria for people to apply for the process. Twitter says,“the blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. To receive the blue badge, your account must be notable and active.” Also Read - Twitter reportedly testing voice-based DMs for users

The six types of accounts Twitter has already started identify are:
1. Government
2. Companies, Brands and Non- Profit Organizations
3. News
4. Entertainment
5. Sports
6. Activists, Organizers, and Other Influential Individuals

Additionally, Twitter is also accepting feedback for users on drafting the new verification policy, You can submit your feedback starting today and the process will last until December 8, 2020.

Blue ticks could go away for many

Twitter

While Twitter is initiating a new public process for awarding blue ticks, it is also considering removing some of them. “We’ve also added proposed criteria to automatically remove verification from an account if, for example, it’s inactive or if the profile is incomplete, as well as grounds to deny or remove verification from certain qualified accounts that are found to be in repeated violation of the Twitter Rules. We recognize that there are many verified accounts on Twitter who should not be.”

“We plan to start by automatically removing badges from accounts that are inactive or have incomplete profiles to help streamline our work and to expand this to include additional types of accounts over the course of 2021,” says Twitter in its blog.

Apart from blue ticks, Twitter will also start awarding labels to help users identify themselves on the platform. “Heading into 2021, we’re committed to giving people more ways to identify themselves, such as new account types and labels. We’ll share more in the coming weeks.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 25, 2020 2:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Twitter blue tick verification coming back early 2021 but...
News
Twitter blue tick verification coming back early 2021 but...
PUBG Mobile India could be available for Android users first followed by iOS

News

PUBG Mobile India could be available for Android users first followed by iOS

Oppo X 2021 seems to be the right evolution for folding smartphones

Mobiles

Oppo X 2021 seems to be the right evolution for folding smartphones

43 Chinese apps banned in India: Full list of all blocked apps

News

43 Chinese apps banned in India: Full list of all blocked apps

Poco M3 launched: Specs, price and other details

News

Poco M3 launched: Specs, price and other details

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Twitter blue tick verification coming back early 2021 but...

PUBG Mobile India could be available for Android users first followed by iOS

Samsung Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02S entry-level smartphones announced

43 Chinese apps banned in India: Full list of all blocked apps

Poco M3 launched: Specs, price and other details

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Oxygen OS rated the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

Related Topics

Related Stories

Twitter blue tick verification coming back early 2021 but...

News

Twitter blue tick verification coming back early 2021 but...
Twitter rolls out 'Fleets' for all users worldwide

News

Twitter rolls out 'Fleets' for all users worldwide
Twitter launches #HappyDiwali emoji to celebrate the festive season

News

Twitter launches #HappyDiwali emoji to celebrate the festive season
Twitter to start testing voice-based direct message for users

News

Twitter to start testing voice-based direct message for users
PM Modi s Twitter account hacked, incident under investigation

News

PM Modi s Twitter account hacked, incident under investigation

हिंदी समाचार

Realme UI 2.0 roadmap: Narzo 20 और 7 Pro के लिए जल्द रोल आउट होगा अपडेट

Redmi Note 9 सीरीज के लिए शाओमी ने इनवाइट में भेजी 'तलवार'

Oppo F17, A15, A12, Reno 3 Pro की कीमतों में हुई भारी कटौती, अब इस प्राइस में मिल रहे हैं फोन

लॉन्च से पहले iQOO V2054A के सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए रिवील

Vivo V20 Pro 5G की लॉन्च डेट हुई रिवील! इस दिन होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Apple iPhone 12 review

Reviews

Apple iPhone 12 review
Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting

Hands On

Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting
How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Features

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android
Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about

News

Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about

News

Twitter blue tick verification coming back early 2021 but...
News
Twitter blue tick verification coming back early 2021 but...
PUBG Mobile India could be available for Android users first followed by iOS

News

PUBG Mobile India could be available for Android users first followed by iOS
Samsung Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02S entry-level smartphones announced

News

Samsung Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02S entry-level smartphones announced
43 Chinese apps banned in India: Full list of all blocked apps

News

43 Chinese apps banned in India: Full list of all blocked apps
Poco M3 launched: Specs, price and other details

News

Poco M3 launched: Specs, price and other details

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers