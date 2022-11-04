Twitter’s new head Elon Musk has announced some new changes for the platform. A few major highlights include charging users for verification and rolling out the edit button for all users, which is currently available just for Twitter Blue subscribers. A report reveals that these changes might come into effect as soon as next week i.e. November 7. Also Read - Post Elon Musk acquisition, Twitter goes down for first time; faces problem in accessing feed page in India

Elon Musk announces new changes for Twitter

Twitter will now charge $8 per month for the blue tick. Along with the verification checkmark, users will also get access to features like fewer ads, priority in replies, mentions and the ability to post longer videos than the current limit of 2 minutes and 20 seconds.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Elon Musk will give a time of 90 days, which he calls it "multi-month grace period", to users with a blue tick including celebrities, journalists, and other notable influencers. After this period is over, they will need to start paying for the verification badge.

Notably, government accounts will stay verified, along with accounts in regions where Twitter is not chargeable. Many users have expressed their disappointment regarding the verification badge fee. On the other hand, many supported the move saying this will help Twitter shoot down the bots and other spam accounts.

Starting next week, Twitter is also expected to roll out the edit button, which allows users to make changes to their tweets within 30 minutes of posting them, to all the users.

For the unversed, Twitter faced a brief outage today wherein users issues accessing feed on both, the mobile app and Twitter app. According to downdetector.com, a website that monitors online outages, 94 percent of users had issues with Twitter on Web, while just 6 percent faced issues with the mobile platform.