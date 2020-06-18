comscore Twitter brings voice tweets to iOS in a limited roll out | BGR India
Twitter brings voice tweets to iOS as an attempt to 'add a more human touch'

With voice tweets, Twitter says its users will be able to add a "human touch" to their tweets.

  Published: June 18, 2020 12:56 PM IST
Twitter Voice Tweet

Twitter has become the platform where people go to discuss the latest happenings in the world. With the outbreak of pandemic and ongoing protests in the US, Twitter has become an indispensable voice for the community. Since its inception as a platform where people can share their thoughts in 140 characters, Twitter has evolved for the needs of this modern world. It has added support for photos, videos, gifs and even extra characters. Also Read - Work from home: A look at Twitter, Square, Facebook, Google and Microsoft's long-term plan

Twitter is getting voice tweets

After increasing the limit to 280 characters, Twitter is literally giving voice to the platform. Starting today, the Jack Dorsey-led platform is testing a new feature that will let users add their own voice to the tweet. Yes, you read that right. Twitter will let you tweet with your voice. “Tweeting with your voice is not too different from Tweeting with text,” Maya Patterson, Staff Product Designer and Rémy Bourgoin, Senior Software Engineer, wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Twitter adds schedule and save draft tweets feature for its web application

In order to start, open the tweet composer and tap on the new “wavelength” icon. This will show your profile photo with the record button at the bottom. Tap on this record button to start recording your voice for the tweet. Twitter says each voice tweet captures up to 140 seconds of audio. However, you can keep on talking if you have more to say. “Once you reach the time limit for a Tweet, a new voice Tweet starts automatically to create a thread,” Twitter said in a blog post. Also Read - Jio Platforms: Microsoft, Twitter, Mubadala and others looking to invest billions of dollars

Once you are done, you can tap the done button to end your recording and go back to the composer screen to tweet. People will see your voice tweet appear on their timeline alongside other tweets. To listen, people need to tap on the image. On iOS, the playback will start in a new window docked at the bottom of your timeline. You can listen to the tweet as you continue to scroll. The option to create voice tweets will be available to a limited group of people on Twitter for iOS to start. In the coming week, everyone on iOS should be able to use the feature.

  Published Date: June 18, 2020 12:56 PM IST

