comscore Personal data of 5.4 million Twitter users is on sale for $30,000
  • Home
  • News
  • Twitter Bug Let Hack Get Data Of 5 4 Million Users Up For Sale For 30000 Report
News

Twitter bug let hack get data of 5.4 million users, up for sale for $30,000: Report

News

This data had been stolen from Twitter's databases by exploiting a vulnerability detected and fixed earlier this year.

twitter-logo-

Image: Pixabay

A vulnerability in Twitter’s databases has led hackers get access to the personal data of 5.4 million users. This data, as per reports, is up for sale at a price of $30,000 or Rs 23.96 lakhs. Also Read - Twitter is now allowing users to share Spaces clips on iOS, Android

HackerOne, back in January this year, had reported that a Twitter vulnerability left personal data, which includes users’ phone numbers and email address, of millions of users susceptible to be accessed by anyone. In essence, the vulnerability anyone to enter a phone number or email address and then find the associated twitterID. What’s concerning is that these details could be accessed even if a user had enabled privacy settings to hide these details publicly. Also Read - Microsoft Teams facing outages all over the globe

“The vulnerability allows any party without any authentication to obtain a twitter ID (which is almost equal to getting the username of an account) of any user by submitting a phone number/email even though the user has prohibitted this action in the privacy settings. The bug exists due to the process of authorisation used in the Android Client of Twitter, specifically in the procces of checking the duplication of a Twitter account,” user who goes by the name “zhirinovksiy” on the platform had written in a post. In the post, the user had also described the steps for getting proof-of-concept or in other words, how the vulnerability could be replicated. Also Read - Nothing official issues a statement after the brand gets accused of discrimination

Twitter had acknowledged the vulnerability as a “valid security issue” at the time. It had also awarded the researcher a bounty of $5,040 or Rs 4.02 lakh.

The micro-blogging platform has patched the bug since then. However, a hacker exploited the vulnerability while it was still active on Twitter and now they are demanding $30,000 for giving access to the database.

As per a report by Restore Privacy (via 9To5 Mac), the hacker is selling the Twitter database on Breached Forums. The report also says that the post by the username “devil” is still live on the platform and it alleges that the dataset includes “Celebrities, to Companies, randoms, OGs, etc.”

The malicious hacker has also shared a sample data from the database on Breached Forums, which has been independently verified by the publication.

Twitter is yet to comment on the matter.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 22, 2022 8:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Indian smartphone shipments fall 5% sequentially in Q2 2022: Report
Mobiles
Indian smartphone shipments fall 5% sequentially in Q2 2022: Report
Garena Free Fire Max July 22 Redeem Codes: All you need to know

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Max July 22 Redeem Codes: All you need to know

Top CNG cars priced under Rs 10 lakh

Photo Gallery

Top CNG cars priced under Rs 10 lakh

These skins will turn your Google Pixel 6a into a Ninja turtle

Mobiles

These skins will turn your Google Pixel 6a into a Ninja turtle

Amazon Prime Day Sale: All Phones going on sale starting tonight

Photo Gallery

Amazon Prime Day Sale: All Phones going on sale starting tonight

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Personal data of 5.4 million Twitter users on sale for $30,000

Indian smartphone shipments fall 5% sequentially in Q2 2022: Report

Garena Free Fire Max July 22 Redeem Codes: All you need to know

These skins will turn your Google Pixel 6a into a Ninja turtle

Mahindra s five new electric SUVs to be unveiled on August 15: Watch new teaser video

Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Redmi K50i first impressions: Best suited Nothing Phone (1) rival?

Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 8 5G Unboxed and check out the first impression review

Hands On

Oppo Reno 8 5G Unboxed and check out the first impression review
Instagram Gets a New Map Feature, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg made it OFFICIAL

News

Instagram Gets a New Map Feature, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg made it OFFICIAL
How To Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp, Check out the Tutorial Video

Features

How To Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp, Check out the Tutorial Video
OnePlus 10T Spotted, Smartphones Price and Few Features Leaked Before its Launch Date

News

OnePlus 10T Spotted, Smartphones Price and Few Features Leaked Before its Launch Date

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999