comscore Twitter celebrates Women’s Day with a special emoji | BGR India
  • Twitter celebrates Women’s Day with a special emoji with #EveryWoman
Twitter celebrates Women’s Day with a special emoji with #EveryWoman

Twitter users have posted about 125 million tweets about feminism and equality. These numbers only take into account the last three years.

  • Published: March 7, 2020 6:42 PM IST
Twitter

Social media giant Twitter has long used special emojis to celebrate special occasions and events. Similar to the celebrations in the past, the company has introduced a new emoji with the hashtag #EveryWoman to celebrate International Women’s Day 2020. As part of the announcement, Twitter users have posted about 125 million tweets about feminism and equality. These numbers only take into account the last three years. However, they do highlight that these tweets tie in with International Women’s Day. In addition, a number of equality and feminism focused movements have taken the center stage is this time.

Twitter celebrates Women’s Day; details

Maya Hari, the Vice President of the Asia Pacific region at Twitter shared a statement as part of the announcement. Hari added, “At Twitter, we see incredibly vibrant and diverse voices on our platform, from those engaging in joyful everyday conversations, to strong women who raise awareness about issues that matter.” She went on to talk about the #EveryWoman hashtag. Hari stated, “We want to highlight every shade and every kind of Indian woman.” She also wants to honor those who are transforming how we are perceived in the workplace and beyond. Indian users talked about 87 percent more about Women’s Day and empowerment at the beginning of 2020 than in 2019.

Watch: Motorola RAZR First Look

Taking a closer look, here are the top five hashtags related to women-related conversations in India starting from 2017. These include #MeToo/#MeTooIndia, #SareeTwitter, #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer, #LahuKaLagaan and #JhumkaTwitter. #EveryWoman aims to honor women’s voice on the platform.

PUBG Mobile Lite brings Women’s Day special event and introduces lucky spin

PUBG Mobile Lite brings Women’s Day special event and introduces lucky spin

The company is also celebrating five inspiring women in India on International Women’s Day. These include Chinmayi Sripaada, Dutee Chand, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Shereen Bhan, and Late Sushma Swaraj. Twitter is not the only company that has announced anything around celebrating women. Game developer PUBG Mobile also announced a new mode to celebrate women providing gamers a new mode.

With inputs from IANS.

  • Published Date: March 7, 2020 6:42 PM IST

