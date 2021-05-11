Microblogging site Twitter joins several other tech giants and announced to donate Rs 1.5 crore to help India fight the COVID-19 second wave. As per latest data, the country close to 4lakh cases everyday and over 4,000 deaths due to the widespreading virus. Previously, tech companies such as Google, Microsoft, Xiaomi, among others have announced to provide COVID-19 relief to India. Also Read - How to silence autoplay videos on Facebook and Twitter

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey took to the social media platform on Monday to announce that the amount has been donated to three non-governmental organisations including Care, Aid India and Sewa International USA. Dorsey further reveals that CARE has been given USD 10 million, Aid India and Sewa International USA have received USD 2.5 million, respectively. Also Read - Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore finals pushed due to Covid-19

The social media platform in an official statement said, “Sewa International is a Hindu faith-based, humanitarian, non-profit service organisation. This grant will support the procurement of lifesaving equipment such as oxygen concentrators, ventilators, BiPAP (Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure) and CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) machines as part of Sewa International”s ‘Help India Defeat COVID-19” campaign.” “Equipment will be distributed to government hospitals and COVID-19 care centers and hospitals,” the statement further added. Also Read - CoWIN portal gets new four-digit security code: What is it, here's how it works

Sewa International’s vice president for Marketing and Fund Development Sandeep Khadkekar thanked Dorsey for the donation. “Our administrative costs are about five per cent, meaning that every dollar a donor offers, we spend 95 cents of it on the work that it is earmarked for. In these past two weeks, we have seen how overwhelmed India’s healthcare system is, and we want to do as much as we can to come to the aid of people who are deeply affected. Twitter”s generosity will go a long way in helping us do the work we want to do, and that we need to do,” Khadkekar said.

Twitter further said, the grant of USD 10 million will support CARE’s urgent action to help address the deadly second wave of COVID-19 infections devastating India. “Funds will be used to supplement government efforts by setting up temporary COVID-19 care centers; providing oxygen, PPE kits and other critically needed emergency supplies for frontline health workers; and addressing vaccine hesitancy and helping ensure that people get vaccinated, particularly in remote, marginalised communities in India,” it said in an official statement.

With inputs from PTI