comscore Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal announces return to office from March 15
  • Home
  • News
  • Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal announces return to office from March 15
News

Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal announces return to office from March 15

News

In an official tweet, Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal said he wants employees to work from wherever they feel the most productive and creative. Read full text of Parag Agarwal’s post for return to work.

twitter-logo-

Image: Pixabay

Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal announced to reopen offices from March 15 and restart business travel immediately. In an official tweet, Agarwal said he wants employees to work from wherever they feel the most productive and creative. Twitter CEO further added that employees can even work from home forever, which is in line with what former head Jack Dorsey said. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine war: A look at Russia’s restrictions on social media access in the country

Full text of Parag Agarwal’s post for return to work Also Read - Russia-Ukraine war: Twitter says it is restricted for some users in Russia

Team. Also Read - Twitter tips: How to add content warning on multimedia tweets

There’s a lot happening in the world right now, but given the improving state of the pandemic, we have made an important decision that I wanted to share as it impacts all of us. It’s been almost two years since we closed our offices and travel, and I’m excited to announce that we’re ready to fully open up business travel and all our offices around the world! Business travel is back effective immediately, and office openings will start on March 15. Our culture is electric and palpable. Os’ffice visits, team meetings, and events all bring that culture to life in such a powerful way, and I can’t wait to see it all happen.

Our top priority since the beginning of the pandemic has been to keep you all safe and this will continue. But we’re now at a stage where you’re living your lives, adjusting to local health guidelines, and deciding what works best for you. So too, the decisions about where you work, whether you feel safe traveling for business, and what events you attend, should be yours.

As we open back up, our approach remains the same. Wherever you feel most productive and creative is where you will work and that includes working from home full-time forever. Office every day? That works too. Some days in office, some days from home? Of course. That’s actually how most of you feel. This brings me to my next point..

In 2020 we adjusted quickly to working virtually with resilience and agility, but almost all of us were working from home. Distributed working will be much, much harder. Anyone who has joined a meeting remotely while others are in a conference room knows this pain. There will be lots of challenges in the coming months, and we’ll need to be proactive, intentional, learn, and adapt. We’re in this together, and we each play a role in the open, inclusive, and productive culture we want to create.

Details on logistics, dates, safety measures, and how we work will be coming soon from Pat and Tracy to whom I am deeply grateful, along with the amazing cross-functional team that carried us through the past two years. And thank you to the Tweeps who have in-office roles, like our data centers, who have been coming into work for the last two years and continue to show up for us and our customers every single day. We appreciate you.

I look forward to seeing you all back at the office or perhaps at an event, somewhere in your home city, or mine?

Can’t wait…

Parag

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 4, 2022 10:09 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Netflix to release a daily quiz show called Trivia Quest on April 1
Entertainment
Netflix to release a daily quiz show called Trivia Quest on April 1
Poco X4 Pro 5G tipped to launch in India soon: Here s what we know so far

Mobiles

Poco X4 Pro 5G tipped to launch in India soon: Here s what we know so far

Spotify introduces 'swipe-to-queue' feature for Android users: How it works

Apps

Spotify introduces 'swipe-to-queue' feature for Android users: How it works

Motorola Moto G22 launched globally: Specs, price, India launch details, more

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G22 launched globally: Specs, price, India launch details, more

Take a look at this electric car that has an in-built drone

Photo Gallery

Take a look at this electric car that has an in-built drone

Take a look at this electric car that has a drone hidden inside

Photo Gallery

Take a look at this electric car that has a drone hidden inside

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal announces return to office from March 15

Redmi Watch 2 Lite set to launch in India on March 9: Here s the expected price, features, specifications

Poco X4 Pro 5G tipped to launch in India soon: Here s what we know so far

Kia disrupts Indian market with Made in India for the world products

Intel introduces new vPro platform for 12th Gen chips: Details here

How tech companies are helping people in Ukraine conflict

Best 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Oppo Reno 7 | Realme 9 Pro+ | Vivo V23 and more

Affordable iPhone SE 3 to launch at Apple s Spring event next week? Here s everything we know

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini

Realme GT 2 Pro first impressions: A premium phone with refreshing aesthetics

Related Topics

Related Stories

Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal announces return to office from March 15

News

Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal announces return to office from March 15
Russia-Ukraine war: A look at Russia s restrictions on social media access in the country

News

Russia-Ukraine war: A look at Russia s restrictions on social media access in the country
Russia-Ukraine war: Twitter says it is restricted for some users in Russia

News

Russia-Ukraine war: Twitter says it is restricted for some users in Russia
How to put content warnings on photos and video tweets

How To

How to put content warnings on photos and video tweets
BJP Chief's account hacked; post asks donation in cryptocurrency for Russia

News

BJP Chief's account hacked; post asks donation in cryptocurrency for Russia

हिंदी समाचार

बुरी खबर! 45 हजार रुपये तक महंगे हो सकते हैं इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर: रिपोर्ट

ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, बड़ी स्क्रीन के साथ मिल रहा डिटैचेबल कीबोर्ड

HTC करने वाला है जबरदस्त वापसी, अप्रैल में लॉन्च कर सकता है प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन

Free Fire MAX के Groza Beatz Banger Incubator पर 50% डिस्काउंट, जानें कैसे पाएं बंडल और गन स्किन

BSNL के इस प्लान के सामने फीके हैं Airtel, Jio और Vi के प्लान्स, मिलेगा 600GB डेटा

Latest Videos

Best 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Oppo Reno 7 | Realme 9 Pro+ | Vivo V23 and more

Features

Best 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Oppo Reno 7 | Realme 9 Pro+ | Vivo V23 and more
Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini

Features

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini
Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts

News

Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts
MWC 2022 | Oppo coming up with superfast 150W fast charging | Major Announcements | BGR India

News

MWC 2022 | Oppo coming up with superfast 150W fast charging | Major Announcements | BGR India

News

Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal announces return to office from March 15
News
Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal announces return to office from March 15
Redmi Watch 2 Lite set to launch in India on March 9: Here s the expected price, features, specifications

Wearables

Redmi Watch 2 Lite set to launch in India on March 9: Here s the expected price, features, specifications
Poco X4 Pro 5G tipped to launch in India soon: Here s what we know so far

Mobiles

Poco X4 Pro 5G tipped to launch in India soon: Here s what we know so far
Kia disrupts Indian market with Made in India for the world products

News

Kia disrupts Indian market with Made in India for the world products
Intel introduces new vPro platform for 12th Gen chips: Details here

Laptops

Intel introduces new vPro platform for 12th Gen chips: Details here

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers