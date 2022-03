Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal announces return to office from March 15

Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal announced to reopen offices from March 15 and restart business travel immediately. In an official tweet, Agarwal said he wants employees to work from wherever they feel the most productive and creative. Twitter CEO further added that employees can even work from home forever, which is in line with what former head Jack Dorsey said. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine war: A look at Russia’s restrictions on social media access in the country

Full text of Parag Agarwal's post for return to work

Team.

There’s a lot happening in the world right now, but given the improving state of the pandemic, we have made an important decision that I wanted to share as it impacts all of us. It’s been almost two years since we closed our offices and travel, and I’m excited to announce that we’re ready to fully open up business travel and all our offices around the world! Business travel is back effective immediately, and office openings will start on March 15. Our culture is electric and palpable. Os’ffice visits, team meetings, and events all bring that culture to life in such a powerful way, and I can’t wait to see it all happen.

Our top priority since the beginning of the pandemic has been to keep you all safe and this will continue. But we’re now at a stage where you’re living your lives, adjusting to local health guidelines, and deciding what works best for you. So too, the decisions about where you work, whether you feel safe traveling for business, and what events you attend, should be yours.

As we open back up, our approach remains the same. Wherever you feel most productive and creative is where you will work and that includes working from home full-time forever. Office every day? That works too. Some days in office, some days from home? Of course. That’s actually how most of you feel. This brings me to my next point..

In 2020 we adjusted quickly to working virtually with resilience and agility, but almost all of us were working from home. Distributed working will be much, much harder. Anyone who has joined a meeting remotely while others are in a conference room knows this pain. There will be lots of challenges in the coming months, and we’ll need to be proactive, intentional, learn, and adapt. We’re in this together, and we each play a role in the open, inclusive, and productive culture we want to create.

Details on logistics, dates, safety measures, and how we work will be coming soon from Pat and Tracy to whom I am deeply grateful, along with the amazing cross-functional team that carried us through the past two years. And thank you to the Tweeps who have in-office roles, like our data centers, who have been coming into work for the last two years and continue to show up for us and our customers every single day. We appreciate you.

I look forward to seeing you all back at the office or perhaps at an event, somewhere in your home city, or mine?

Can’t wait…

Parag