Seems like Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal is looking at sacking some of the top leadership before the Elon Musk deal gets through. The process has already begun with the company's consumer product leader Kayvon Beykpour, who announced on Twitter that he was asked to leave Twitter by its current CEO Parag Agrawal while he is on his paternity leave. As per his tweet, he was asked to leave as Agrawal "wants to take the team in a different direction".

Parag Agrawal fires Twitter’s top executives

Other than Kayvon Beykpour, general manager of revenue and head of product for Twitter's business side, Bruce Falck, also announced that he was fired too by Parag Agrawal in a tweet (now deleted). Instead of explaining his actions, not that he is required to do that in public, Parag Agrawal, responded to both these ex-employees' tweets by expressing his admiration for their work at Twitter.

Thanks for everything you have done for Twitter – your impact will be felt for a long time, by many people. On a personal note, it has been so great to see how you have always led with your heart, with relentless focus, and a deep care for our teams. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) May 13, 2022

Replacing Beykpour and Falck, is Jay Sullivan, who will take over as both the head of product and interim head of revenue. He had earlier told The Verge that Twitter plans to add 100 million daily users.

You’ve had such a huge impact. I have so much respect and admiration for what you have accomplished and am so glad I got to work closely with you all these years. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) May 12, 2022

The entire news has been confirmed by a Twitter spokesperson Adrian Zamora. As per his statement to The Verge, “We can confirm that Kayvon Beykpour and Bruce Falck are leaving Twitter. Jay Sullivan is the new GM of Bluebird and interim GM of Goldbird. Effective this week, we are pausing most hiring and backfills, except for business critical roles. We are pulling back on non-labor costs to ensure we are being responsible and efficient.”