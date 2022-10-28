comscore Parag Agrawal escorted out of Twitter headquarters after Musk fired him
  Twitter Ceo Parag Agrawal Was Escorted Out Of San Francisco Office After Musk Fired Him On His First Day
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal was escorted out of San Francisco office after Musk fired him on his first day

Elon Musk fired Twitter chief executive officer Parag Agrawal, policy chief Vijaya Gadde, and chief financial officer Ned Segal right after acquisition.

Elon Musk is finally the owner of Twitter. He sealed the deal worth $44 billion on Thursday after a series of remarkable events. It is a win for both Musk and Twitter, sort of. So, to celebrate this win, Musk did what everyone anticipated right from when the drama began. He reportedly fired Twitter chief executive officer Parag Agrawal, policy chief Vijaya Gadde, and chief financial officer Ned Segal without wasting as much as a second. Firing is one thing, but Musk got both Agrawal and Segal escorted out of Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters.

According to Reuters, both Agrawal and Segal were in Twitter’s headquarters when Musk completed the acquisition of the company. Right after Musk took over the reins of Twitter, he began firing employees so as to restructure what is now a privately-owned company, according to The New York Times and The Washington Post. Among those fired were Agrawal and Segal, who were immediately escorted out.

Twitter, Musk, Agrawal, and Segal have not issued an official statement on the reported incident or firings. But, earlier today, Musk tweeted “The bird is freed.” referring to Twitter’s bird that, according to the world’s richest man, was turning into a place where free speech had no place. The Tesla chief time and again criticised Twitter for condoning censorship on the platform. He also said that Twitter’s definition of free speech is different from what is laid down in the US constitution.

Musk’s plan includes job cuts of 75 percent of the company’s workforce, which would downsize it from the existing headcount of 7,500 to just 2,000. But even if Musk was out of the picture, Twitter’s now-gone leadership was planning to gut the company’s workforce by about a quarter, according to The Washington Post. Twitter was planning to trim the company’s payroll by about $800 million. But the workers have been pushing against the move. In a letter published by Time, Twitter employees say that the planned layoffs “will hurt Twitter’s ability to serve the public conversation.”

  Published Date: October 28, 2022 2:59 PM IST
