Twitter CEO Elon Musk launched a poll on the social media platform on Sunday asking users whether he should step down as head of the company, adding that he would abide by the poll results. As of 0557 GMT, almost 12 million users had participated in the poll, with 56.3 percent voting in favor of him stepping down and about five hours remaining before the poll closed on Monday.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk talks about stepping down

The billionaire did not give details on when he would step down if the poll results said he should. Replying to one Twitter user’s comment on a possible change in CEO, Musk said “There is no successor”.

Musk had told a Delaware court last month that he would reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the company. Also Read - Twitter will suspend accounts engaged in doxxing for seven days, says Elon Musk

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

A YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast tweeted, “If you’re going to keep doing stuff like this, yes.” To this Musk replied saying, “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it.”

Another user tweeted, “Yep, he already has the new CEO picked out. Elon will retire to being Chairman of the Board and Tweeter.” Musk responded saying, “No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor.”

No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2022

The poll comes after Twitter’s Sunday policy update, which prohibited accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social media firms and content that contains links or usernames for rival platforms.

Minutes before that poll, Musk apologized and tweeted “Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes.”

Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

A few hours later, an official Twitter account started a separate poll asking users if the platform should have a policy preventing accounts that advertise other social media platforms on Twitter.

Should we have a policy preventing the creation of or use of existing accounts for the main purpose of advertising other social media platforms? — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) December 19, 2022

The policy update would impact content from social media platforms like Meta Platforms’ Facebook and Instagram, along with Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post while allowing cross-content posting, Twitter support said in a tweet.

–With inputs from Reuters