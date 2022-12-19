comscore Twitter CEO Elon Musk asks users in a poll if he should step down from his role
Twitter CEO Elon Musk asks in a poll if should step down as 'head of Twitter'

  • Twitter recently updated a policy that prohibited accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social media firms.
  • The policy update would impact content from social media platforms like Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram, along with Mastodon and more.
elonmusk

Twitter CEO Elon Musk launched a poll on the social media platform on Sunday asking users whether he should step down as head of the company, adding that he would abide by the poll results. As of 0557 GMT, almost 12 million users had participated in the poll, with 56.3 percent voting in favor of him stepping down and about five hours remaining before the poll closed on Monday. Also Read - Twitter bans links, username mentions relating to Facebook, Instagram and other rivals

Twitter CEO Elon Musk talks about stepping down

The billionaire did not give details on when he would step down if the poll results said he should. Replying to one Twitter user’s comment on a possible change in CEO, Musk said “There is no successor”.
Musk had told a Delaware court last month that he would reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the company. Also Read - Twitter will suspend accounts engaged in doxxing for seven days, says Elon Musk

A YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast tweeted, “If you’re going to keep doing stuff like this, yes.” To this Musk replied saying, “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it.”

Another user tweeted, “Yep, he already has the new CEO picked out. Elon will retire to being Chairman of the Board and Tweeter.” Musk responded saying, “No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor.”

The poll comes after Twitter’s Sunday policy update, which prohibited accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social media firms and content that contains links or usernames for rival platforms.

A few hours later, an official Twitter account started a separate poll asking users if the platform should have a policy preventing accounts that advertise other social media platforms on Twitter.

The policy update would impact content from social media platforms like Meta Platforms’ Facebook and Instagram, along with Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post while allowing cross-content posting, Twitter support said in a tweet.

–With inputs from Reuters

  Published Date: December 19, 2022 1:06 PM IST
