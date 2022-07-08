comscore Govt’s take down orders not in line with IT Act, says Twitter
  • Home
  • News
  • Twitter Challenges Govt In Karnataka Hc Says Its Content Takedown Orders Not In Line With It Act
News

Twitter challenges govt in Karnataka HC, says its content takedown orders not in line with IT Act

News

As per reports, Twitter in its case to Karnataka HC has said that the notices issued by MeitY are not in line with the Section 69A of the Indian IT Act, 2000.

Twitter

Twitter vs Indian government saga keeps taking a fresh turn every day. The micro-blogging platform recently filed a request for judicial review in the Karnataka High Court challenging some of the content takedown orders that the Indian government issued to the company. Now, reports state that Twitter in its case to the Karnataka HC has submitted that the notices issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) are not in line with the Section 69A of the Indian IT Act, 2000. Also Read - Twitter’s new Co-Tweets feature will let you co-author a tweet with a friend

In its plea, the company has contended that the orders issued by the ministry fail to show how the take down orders for the accounts and pieces of content that the orders mentioned justify the tailored grounds of Section 69A. Furthermore, the company said the orders to be ‘manifestly arbitrary and procedurally and substantially not in consonance with Section 69A of the IT Act’. Also Read - Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal in serious trouble: Report

Furthermore, the company in its case has contend that the Section 69A of the Indian IT Act, 2000 only allows blocking the information that is already available on a particular platform, in this case Twitter, and that it does not extend to preventing the information from being generated, stored, received, transferred or hosted. Simply said, it does not extend to account level blocking. And so, blocking certain accounts, which the ministry requested was in turn a violation of the Section 69A of the Indian IT Act. Also Read - Twitter vs India: Big Tech must follow law of the land, says govt

What is the government saying?

Notably, the Indian government has responded to Twitter’s move of requesting a judicial review of its take down orders saying that all the companies operating in India must follow the law of the land. Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a post on Twitter said that all foreign intermediaries and platforms have the right judicial review in the country but they also have the obligation to comply with the laws.

Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also reiterated this thoughts. “…be it any company, in any sector, they should abide by the laws of India,” he said.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 8, 2022 7:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV to get CNG variant soon: Check details
automobile
Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV to get CNG variant soon: Check details
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 earphones renders surface online

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 earphones renders surface online

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition to support 100W fast charging

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition to support 100W fast charging

Twitter is testing a new Co-Tweets feature: What it is, how to use it

Apps

Twitter is testing a new Co-Tweets feature: What it is, how to use it

How to change language settings on Instagram

How To

How to change language settings on Instagram

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Govt s take down orders not in line with IT Act, says Twitter

Vivo moves Delhi HC as ED freezes company's bank accounts

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro

Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV to get CNG variant soon: Check details

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 earphones renders surface online

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience

Hands On

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience
Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video

News

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

News

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999