Twitter further cuts staff overseeing global content moderation
Twitter cuts staff overseeing global content moderation: Report

As per reports, at least a dozen more cuts on Friday night affected workers in the company's Dublin and Singapore offices.

Highlights

  • Twitter has made further staff cuts.
  • Twitter cut jobs in global content moderations teams.
  • Twitter also cut teams handling misinformation policy.
Twitter Inc made further staff cuts in the trust and safety team handling global content moderation and, in the unit, related to hate speech and harassment, Bloomberg news reported on Saturday. Also Read - Twitter announces to lift political ads ban soon

At least a dozen more cuts on Friday night affected workers in the company’s Dublin and Singapore offices, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Also Read - Nothing CEO Carl Pei shares his predictions for 2023: Here’s what he has to say

Those laid off at the social media platform owned by Elon Musk include Nur Azhar Bin Ayob, a relatively recent hire as head of site integrity for the Asia-Pacific region, and Analuisa Dominguez, Twitter’s senior director of revenue policy, Bloomberg reported. Also Read - Elon Musk becomes first person in history to lose $200 billion in net worth

Workers on teams handling policy on misinformation, global appeals and state media on the platform were also eliminated, the report added.

Twitter’s vice president of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, confirmed to Reuters that Twitter made some cuts in the trust and safety team on Friday night but did not give details. “We have thousands of people within Trust and Safety who work content moderation and have not made cuts to the teams that do that work daily,” she said via email. Some of the cuts, she added, were in areas that lacked sufficient volume going forward or where it made sense to consolidate.

Twitter laid off roughly 3,700 employees in early November in a cost-cutting measure by Musk, and hundreds more subsequently resigned.

The company was also hit with a lawsuit last month that claimed the social media company disproportionately targeted female employees in layoffs.

  • Published Date: January 8, 2023 11:00 AM IST
