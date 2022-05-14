comscore Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal responds to backlash after firing two top executives
News

Twitter Parag Agrawal believes that Musk deal will fall through but wants to be 'prepared for all scenarios'

News

Although Parag Agrawal believes that the Elon Musk deal will close, he thinks that they should be prepared for all scenarios. This comes amid Agrawal fired two top execs.

Untitled design - 2022-05-14T130902.360

Image: Pexels

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has finally decided to respond to the backlash that he is facing for firing two top executives of the company. Agrawal posted a series of tweets where he mentioned that even if Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover deal falls through in the near future, right now, he is still “accountable for leading and operating” Twitter. Also Read - Elon Musk's Tesla puts India entry plan on hold after deadlock on tariffs

He further added that the recent move to shake up the company’s leadership is meant to “build a stronger Twitter” and help manage costs. He further responded to Musk’s statement of putting the deal on hold, in the series of tweets. Also Read - Elon Musk applies brakes on $44 billion Twitter deal

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal responds to backlash

For the unversed, Parag Agrawal recently fired Kavyon BeyKpour and Bruce Flack, both heading the product team of Twitter, to ‘take the team in a different direction’. He had further announced a hiring freeze in the company for the time being. Also Read - Google CEO Sundar Pichai remains optimistic for Twitter under Elon Musk

In the series of tweets, the Twitter CEO says, “I’m accountable for leading and operating Twitter, and our job is to build a stronger Twitter every day.” Irrespective of the confusion created by Elon Musk, who recently said that the Twitter deal is on hold, Agrawal believes that the deal will fall through.

People have questioned Parag Agrawal’s motives for firing employees now, when the Musk deal is about to close. In one of his tweets, he writes, “People have also asked: why manage costs now vs after close? Our industry is in a very challenging macro environment – right now. I won’t use the deal as an excuse to avoid making important decisions for the health of the company, nor will any leader at Twitter.”

Parag Agrawal added that he plans to do his job going forward which also includes taking “hard decisions”. As per his tweet, “So what can you expect from me going forward? I’m still focused on doing the job, and that includes making hard decisions as needed. I will continue to embrace the deep complexities of our service and our business. And you can expect more change for the better.”

  • Published Date: May 14, 2022 1:21 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 14, 2022 1:25 PM IST

