Twitter desktop version gets new look and more customization options
Twitter desktop version gets new look and more customization options: All you need to know

Twitter has rolled out an updated desktop version. The new version offers an expanded Direct Messages section and more. It also brings the ability to let users switch between accounts faster and directly from the side navigation.

  • Published: July 16, 2019 2:18 PM IST

In order to make navigation faster and website more personalized, Twitter has rolled out an updated desktop version. The new update brings more of what’s happening along with easy access to other features like Bookmarks, Lists and Profile, the company said.

The new version offers an expanded Direct Messages section. It also brings the ability to let users switch between accounts faster and directly from the side navigation. It comes with new dark themes, including Dim and Lights Out. As part of the redesign, the Home, Explore, Notification and Messages options have been shifted to the left of the desktop. Furthermore, the trending section has also been moved to the right of the screen.

“Woah, what’s this? A shiny new Twitter.com for desktop? Yup. IT’S HERE,” making the announcement, the company tweeted via its official handle. However, the comments the post has been gathering suggest the public is not happy. “Do not fix what’s not broken,” a user wrote.

“This is such a bad design that no one wants. I really don’t know what the design team was thinking, because this update is not suitable for desktop usage at all. You’ve designed it to function as a mobile app with obnoxiously big buttons + sections, but this ain’t a mobile,” another user replied.

“#NewTwitter in a word, hideous. Please listen to those of us who actually USE @twitter rather than your ivory tower engineers. Just because you can design it does not mean you should. Among ugliest interfaces ever. Don’t need live counters. Profile page is now artless. #Clueless,” a person said.

Besides, Twitter recently allowed broadcasters on its app to open up their live streams to guests. “Go live with guests! It’s more fun than talking to yourself. We promise,” the micro-blogging company said. This feature is already available for both iOS and Android platforms. Currently, Twitter is allowing up to three people to join live video streamings.

Besides, back in February this year, the company added the feature to Periscope. It is an acquired live video streaming app for Android and iOS. The company asserted that this functionality was well-received globally since the launch on Periscope. The live streaming feature is supported by most of the social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: July 16, 2019 2:18 PM IST

