Twitter doesn't want you to share screenshots of Tweets: Here's why

Spotted first by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter has started sending pop-up notifications to some users when they take a screenshot.

  • Twitter has started sending pop-up notifications to some users when they take a screenshot.
  • Twitter has started rolling out the ‘Edit Button’ feature for Blue subscribers in the US.
  • The platform has already rolled out ‘Edit Button’ for Blue subscribers in Canada, Australia.
Micro-blogging platform Twitter has started sending notifications to many users as they took screenshots of the tweets, nudging them to share the tweets instead. Spotted first by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter has started sending pop-up notifications to some users when they take a screenshot. Also Read - Government of Pakistan Twitter account withheld in India

“Twitter is trying to persuade me to Share Tweet or Copy Link instead of taking a screenshot of the Tweet,” she posted. Social media consultant Matt Navarra also spotted the new feature being rolled out to some users. Also Read - Twitter rolls out TikTok-like vertically scrolling video format

“Twitter doesn’t want you to screenshot tweets anymore. It wants active users on platform viewing tweets Instead of via screenshots on rival platforms. One of these now pops up when you take a screenshot,” he said. The new feature appears to be an attempt by Twitter to bring more users to its platforms rather than just read forwarded screenshots. Also Read - Twitter spotted testing the Edit Button via its Twitter Blue handle

Meanwhile, Twitter has started rolling out the ‘Edit Button’ feature for Blue subscribers in the US. The platform has already rolled out ‘Edit Button’ for Blue subscribers in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. However, it did not mention the feature’s availability for Indian audiences.

The new feature to edit tweets comes with some limitations. For example, users cannot edit tweets 30 minutes after they have been published. Twitter Blue subscriptions are paid on a monthly basis, and priced regionally based on the current US price of $4.99.

Separately, Twitter has also announced its that videos on users’ timelines will open in our full screen immersive video player wherein they can swipe up to keep discovering more content. This feature, however, is available only in the company’s iOS-based app.

The company also said that some iOS and Android users will also see recommended content in a new video carousel on the Explore “For You” page. Users will be able to go back to scrolling by tap the back arrow in the top left corner to exit the player.

  • Published Date: October 9, 2022 12:12 PM IST
