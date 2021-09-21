Twitter down for some users globally, replies on tweets not loading

Twitter Down: Popular microblogging site Twitter is facing glitches currently, approximately starting at around 22:30PM Indian Standard Time. Users have taken to Twitter to complain that comments and replies on tweets are not loading. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 Indian variant explodes once again, company releases official statement

We at BGR.in are also facing the same issue. Replies to most tweets are not loading and showing "an error was encountered" message. The issue is seen on mobile as well as the desktop platforms.

Outage tracking website DownDetector shows complaints of Twitter not working or hashtag #TwitterDown starting from around 22:30PM IST. Currently, the microblogging site hasn't acknowledged the issue or released any official statement on the same.

Users are able to tweet and also scroll through their timeline and check tweets and videos. The only issue that most users are facing is with loading the replies in tweets.

Several users globally have taken to the microblogging site to complain about the issue they are facing with hashtags like #TwitterDown. Here are some tweets from users experiencing the issue. Take a look

