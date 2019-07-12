Update: After about two hours of outage, it looks like everything is back online. Both the website as well as the Twitter app seem to be working alright. As soon as the website came back online, most Twitter users logged in to tweet their reactions about the outage. The company has not issued any official statement about why the platform went down. However, the company did send out a tweet asking if anyone missed the platform.

Social media giant Twitter seems to be currently facing some problems. The popular microblogging website is currently not working for thousands of people across the globe. If you can’t access Twitter right now then you are not alone. To clarify, it is not your Internet Service Provider or the connection. Instead, the problem almost certainly lies with Twitter this time. DownDetector, a website that usually shows the status of different websites across the globe confirmed the problem. For people unaware, this website collects user reports about problems with a number of popular websites. The more the number of reports about a problem, the more widespread the problem.

miss us? — Twitter (@Twitter) July 11, 2019

The website also showcases a heatmap of all the reports. Currently, the map indicates problems being reported from all across the globe. This means that this issue is not really limited any particular country or a continent. At the time of writing, about 50,000 users had filed a report on the website confirming issues while accessing Twitter. The website also indicates that the issue started about an hour back around 11:30 PM (IST). The interesting thing to note here is that this is the second widespread problem that the platform has faced in this month.

As previously reported, the last major outage occurred on July 3, 2019. This was right around the time when WhatsApp and Instagram went down. We should note that the past issue was limited to the Direct Message feature on the platform. In stark contrast, this time, the entire platform seems to be facing issues. The company has not really issued any statement at the time of writing about the outage. We will update this copy as soon as Twitter shares an official statement.

Twitter down: error messages

The Twitter app currently shows an error message stating “Cannot retrieve tweets at this time. Please try again later” if users try to open any tweet or thread. The app is also displaying another error message if you try to open any profile on the app. The message reads, “Cannot load the user’s info. Please try again later”. Things are no better as the desktop website simply says “Something went wrong” with a “Try again” button.

How to fix the problem?

If you came here searching for a solution regarding the problem then the short answer is, “there is no solution”. This is because there are no issues with your internet or anything else that you can control. The best course of action is to probably wait it out while focusing on other social media platforms. Alternatively, you can probably go live in the real word till the digital one gets back to order. It is also worth noting but it looks like you can post tweets, but you can’t really see anything.