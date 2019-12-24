comscore Twitter bans PNGs after trolls targetted Epilepsy Foundation | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Twitter ends PNG support after trolls attack Epilepsy Foundation
News

Twitter ends PNG support after trolls attack Epilepsy Foundation

News

Social Media platform Twitter decides to end support for the PNG file format after trolls used a bug to cause potential harm to photosensitive individuals

  • Published: December 24, 2019 4:42 PM IST
Hacker

Twitter decided to ban animated PNG image files from its platform. The action was taken after trolls hijacked the Epilepsy Foundation’s handle and proceeded to send potentially seizure-inducing images to epileptic and photo-sensitive people.

Related Stories


A bug made the attack possible. The bug allowed users to bypass Twitter’s autoplay settings and allow several animated images in a single tweet. This was possible when the GIFs were in PNG file format. Hence, when the site discovered the bug it decided to remove PNG support altogether. “We want everyone to have a safe experience on Twitter,” the company said in a tweet on Monday. “PNGs were fun, but they don’t respect autoplay settings, so we’re removing the ability to add them to tweets. This is for the safety of people with sensitivity to motion and flashing imagery, including those with epilepsy,” Twitter added.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold – Top 5 Features

Twitter also mentioned that PNGs used up a lot of data and often caused app-crashing scenarios. Additionally, Twitter said that it will “look into building a similar feature”. The new feature will, according to Twitter, be better for individuals and their Twitter experience.

The Twitter attack on the Epilepsy Foundation

The attack took place in the first week of November. The foundation’s Twitter handle and various hashtags were bombarded with several videos and GIFs containing flashing lights. “Flashing lights at certain intensities or certain visual patterns can trigger seizures in those with photosensitive epilepsy,” said Jacqueline French, chief medical and innovation officer at the Epilepsy Foundation.

Christmas 2019: How to download and send Christmas WhatsApp stickers

Also Read

Christmas 2019: How to download and send Christmas WhatsApp stickers

Further, she added that “while the population of those with photosensitive epilepsy is small, the impact can be quite serious. Many are not even aware they have photo-sensitivity until they have a seizure”. The attack has identified 30 separate Twitter accounts. The foundation has since filed criminal complaints against the hackers and are currently working with law enforcing agencies to track down and punish them. It is not clear how many people the attack affected.

 (With inputs from IANS)

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 24, 2019 4:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

How to download and send Christmas WhatsApp stickers
How To
How to download and send Christmas WhatsApp stickers
Realme X50 5G smartphone launch confirmed for January 7 in China

News

Realme X50 5G smartphone launch confirmed for January 7 in China

Top upcoming Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme smartphones to launch in 2020

News

Top upcoming Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme smartphones to launch in 2020

Samsung Galaxy S10 fastest phone in select markets in Q3 2019: Study

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 fastest phone in select markets in Q3 2019: Study

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode x War Mode introduced; details

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode x War Mode introduced; details

Most Popular

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Vivo V17 Review

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Samsung The Wall First Impressions

Syska EarGo Review

Twitter bans PNGs after Epilepsy Foundation attack

Realme X50 5G smartphone launch confirmed for January 7 in China

Top upcoming Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme smartphones to launch in 2020

Samsung Galaxy S10 fastest phone in select markets in Q3 2019: Study

Xiaomi launches 60W fast charger for around Rs 1,510: Check details

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Twitter bans PNGs after Epilepsy Foundation attack

News

Twitter bans PNGs after Epilepsy Foundation attack
Facebook data leak exposes over 267 million users

News

Facebook data leak exposes over 267 million users
Twitter won't remove inactive accounts; canceled plan after user backlash

News

Twitter won't remove inactive accounts; canceled plan after user backlash
Twitter to remove a large number of inactive accounts in December

News

Twitter to remove a large number of inactive accounts in December
Some Android apps improperly accessed Facebook and Twitter data

News

Some Android apps improperly accessed Facebook and Twitter data

हिंदी समाचार

Christmas Gift Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000 : क्रिसमस पर गिफ्ट देने के लिए ये हैं बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

2020 के शुरुआत में Realme भारत में लॉन्च करेगी फिटनेस बेंड

Reliance Jio Happy New Year Offers: 2,020 रुपये के प्रीपेड रिचार्ज पर मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट्स

Realme भी भारत में लॉन्च करेगी 108 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा सेंसर वाला फोन

WhatsApp features in 2020 : नए साल में व्हाट्सएप में जुड़ेंगे ये नए फीचर्स 

News

Twitter bans PNGs after Epilepsy Foundation attack
News
Twitter bans PNGs after Epilepsy Foundation attack
Realme X50 5G smartphone launch confirmed for January 7 in China

News

Realme X50 5G smartphone launch confirmed for January 7 in China
Top upcoming Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme smartphones to launch in 2020

News

Top upcoming Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme smartphones to launch in 2020
Samsung Galaxy S10 fastest phone in select markets in Q3 2019: Study

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 fastest phone in select markets in Q3 2019: Study
Xiaomi launches 60W fast charger for around Rs 1,510: Check details

News

Xiaomi launches 60W fast charger for around Rs 1,510: Check details