Earlier on Wednesday, social media giants Twitter and Facebook blocked Donald Trump's account. Both account were blocked after Trump supported his supporters who stormed the Capitol building to protest the election.

Twitter in an official statement said that it required the removal of three tweets for "severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy".

The social media giant said it has blocked Trump's account for 12 hours, and warned for permanent suspension. Twitter also said, "Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account."

“As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy,” Twitter said.

The social media platform also added, “This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked.”

As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy. https://t.co/k6OkjNG3bM — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

Alongside Twitter, Facebook also blocked Donald Trump’s account from sharing or posting posts on the platform for 24 hours. The social media giant removed a video Trump posted to his supporters who participated in the US Capitol riot. Additionally, Trump will face a 24 hour block on Instagram as well.

In an official statement Facebook said, “We’ve assessed two policy violations against Donald Trump’s Page which will result in a 24-hour feature block, meaning he will lose the ability to post on the platform during that time.”