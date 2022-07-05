Twitter complies with MeitY s last notice: Check details

Twitter has reportedly complied with the last notice issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to the company last week. MeitY, according to a PTI report, had set a deadline of July 4 for complying with its last notice. Failing to comply with the notice would have costed the micro-blogging platform its intermediatory status in the country, which in turn would have made it liable for all the contentious content posted on its platform. Also Read - Twitter tips: 5 things that can get you banned on the platform

Sources told the news agency that Twitter was asked to take action on some tweets and accounts earlier. However, the company had failed to report compliance on the same. In addition to that, the government, back in May this year, had also asked the company to take down content pertaining to Khalistan and accounts eulogising terrorists in Kashmir. Then in June, MeitY had asked the company to take action of 60 more accounts. Also Read - Govt warns e-commerce companies against selling wireless jammers, boosters illegally

Furthermore, the government had also asked the company to block various tweets and accounts pertaining to politicians and supporters of farmers’ protest and international advocacy group Freedom House. Also Read - Twitter now lets android users to pay and ditch the Spaces button

Twitter, in response, submitted a list of 80 accounts and tweets that it blocked in the country at the government’s request in 2021.

It is worth noting that MeitY had issued its ‘one last notice‘ to Twitter last week. The government’s notice came in response to the company failing to take down content under that were flagged by the government. Report, at the time, had pointed out that the micro-blogging platform had failed to comply with notices sent on June 6 and June 9 and so the government was considering taking appropriate action against it.

In its letter, the ministry had also noted that if the micro-blogging platform continued to violate government’s notice and if fails to comply with the IT Rules in India, the government would take appropriate action, which includes ‘loss of immunity as an intermediary under sub-section (1) of section 79 of the IT Act, 2000.

This is not the first time that Twitter had locked horns with the Indian government. Last year, MeitY issued a notice to Twitter for failing to comply with new IT rules in the country, which included setting up a local grievance redressal system and grievance officer in the country. In response, the company had appointed Vinay Prakash as its Grievance Officer in India.