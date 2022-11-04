comscore Twitter fires over 50 percent employees in India, entire marketing team sacked
Twitter fires over 50 percent employees in India, entire marketing team sacked

Elon Musk turned a regular November Friday into a Black Friday for the employees after they were told about the mass firing earlier this week.

musktwitter

Elon Musk dissolves Twitter's board, becomes the sole director: Details here Image: Reuters

The writing was on the wall for the majority of Twitter employees. Elon Musk turned a regular November Friday into a Black Friday for the employees after they were told about the mass firing earlier this week. Musk-led Twitter announced job cuts across verticals globally, including India where more than 50 percent workforce is said to have been sacked. While the entire marketing team of Twitter India has been let go, several people have reportedly been sacked in the engineering, product, and communications departments. Also Read - Post Elon Musk acquisition, Twitter goes down for first time; faces problem in accessing feed page in India

As a part of a global restructuring, Twitter notified employees by email that they have been fired from the company and that they do not need to resume their work when Twitter’s all offices around the world open on Monday. Musk ordered a total lockdown of offices and restricted employee access on Thursday until the layoff process is finished. Also Read - Elon Musk dissolves Twitter's board, becomes the sole director

Twitter India’s product head Shirish Andhare has updated his Twitter bio to remove his designation, while Twitter’s head of communications team in India, Pallavi Walia, tweeted “#AlwaysATweepNeverATwit that it that’s the tweet!” — hinting that she was also let go. Yash Agarwal, who was serving in Twitter’s public policy department in India, also said on Twitter that he had been fired. While these are only a handful of the employees that have been laid off, there is an entire community of employees that were fired available on Twitter with the hashtag #OneTeam. Also Read - Elon Musk vs Twitter: Social media company to hold shareholder meeting to vote on bid

The India office of Twitter has around 300 employees, more than 50 percent of whom are said to have been let go. Twitter has not shared an exact number. NDTV has reported that the entire marketing team was sacked, while “some people in the sales and engineering department have been retained.”

The move comes a little less than a week after Elon Musk took over Twitter. He immediately fired the top executives, Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s former CEO, Ned Segal, its CFO, and Vijaya Gadde, the legal chief. Media reports suggest they were escorted out of Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco. The fate of the rest of the employees was uncertain, but Musk had told the entire staff that mass layoffs would be coming. The company informed employees in an email, written in a ruthless tone, earlier this week, that they will receive news about their future in the company starting Friday.

  • Published Date: November 4, 2022 8:41 PM IST
