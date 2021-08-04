comscore RIP Fleets! Twitter officially shuts disappearing tweets feature
  • Home
  • News
  • RIP Fleets! Twitter officially shuts disappearing tweets feature
News

RIP Fleets! Twitter officially shuts disappearing tweets feature

News

Twitter shuts Fleets, better known as disappearing tweets, which worked just like Instagram Stories. Fleets disappeared after 24 hours of posting it.

Twitter

Just last month, the popular microblogging site Twitter announced shutting down of its Instagram Stories clone, better known as Fleets. Starting today, Twitter users across the globe will not be able to see Fleets space on their timeline. Your Twitter timeline will now appear exactly how it used to look before Fleets feature was introduced. Also Read - Twitter Bug Bounty Contest to offer $3500 cash prize for detecting algorithm bias

Fleets or disappearing tweets worked just like Instagram Stories and WhatsApp Status. Just like IG stories, Fleets disappeared after 24 hours of posting it. To recollect, Fleets was launched around nine months ago. After the release of the feature, Twitter was trolled massively for copying one of Instagram’s most popular features, Stories. Also Read - COVID-19 third wave: Twitter shuts offices as coronavirus cases rise

Twitter Fleets Also Read - Twitter Voice Tweets rolling out for iOS: What are they, how to send

Twitter’s disappearing tweets is dead

At the time of announcing the shutdown of Fleets last month, Twitter said that after August 3, 2021 users will only able to see Spaces, Twitter’s Clubhouse inspired audio chat rooms, at the top of their timelines. The feature has been discontinued for both iOS as well as Android users.

Stating the reason behind shutting Fleets in such a short period of time, the popular microblogging site said that the shutdown is the result of “low usage.”

Commenting on the shutdown of Fleets, Twitter’s vice president of product Ilya Brown previously said, “we hoped Fleets would help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter. But, in the time since we introduced Fleets to everyone, we haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped.”

Brown further added said, “We’ll continue to build new ways to participate in conversations, listening to feedback and changing direction when there may be a better way to serve people using Twitter.”

Twitter has big plans with Fleets but due to lack of interest of users the platform was to discontinue the feature. The microblogging site was reportedly working to bring ads to Fleets. Instagram recently introduced ads for Stories.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 4, 2021 10:15 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme GT series launching on August 18, Realme GT Master Edition to accompany
News
Realme GT series launching on August 18, Realme GT Master Edition to accompany
Free Fire OB29 update release today: Garena reveals maintenance time and more details

Gaming

Free Fire OB29 update release today: Garena reveals maintenance time and more details

Redmi Note 10T, Note 10 price in India hiked by Rs 500: Check new prices here

Mobiles

Redmi Note 10T, Note 10 price in India hiked by Rs 500: Check new prices here

Best phones under Rs 15,000 in August 2021: Redmi Note 10T, Galaxy F22, and more

Photo Gallery

Best phones under Rs 15,000 in August 2021: Redmi Note 10T, Galaxy F22, and more

Best phones under Rs 15,000 in August 2021: Redmi Note 10T, Galaxy F22, and more

Photo Gallery

Best phones under Rs 15,000 in August 2021: Redmi Note 10T, Galaxy F22, and more

Realme unveils MagDart ecosystem: 50W, 15W wireless magnetic charging solution, Powerbank, and more

News

Realme unveils MagDart ecosystem: 50W, 15W wireless magnetic charging solution, Powerbank, and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme GT series launching on August 18, Realme GT Master Edition to accompany

Realme unveils MagDart ecosystem: 50W, 15W wireless magnetic charging solution, Powerbank, and more

Ban Garena Free Fire and BGMI mobile games in India: Judge writes to PM Modi

You can now ask Alexa to find nearest COVID vaccine or testing centre

Windows 11: Microsoft Paint, Photos, other stock apps likely getting a new design

How to Download Instagram Videos

Google Chrome sending Enhanced Safe Browsing notifications? Know all about it here

Top 5 Vi prepaid plans under Rs 100 in India

RedmiBook laptop expectations: Sub-Rs 40,000 price or higher for 11th Gen Intel?

Sony PlayStation 5 games launching in Aug, Sept that we are excited to play

Related Topics

Related Stories

Twitter Bug Bounty Contest to offer $3500 cash prize: How to participate

Apps

Twitter Bug Bounty Contest to offer $3500 cash prize: How to participate
COVID-19 third wave: Twitter shuts offices as coronavirus cases rise

News

COVID-19 third wave: Twitter shuts offices as coronavirus cases rise
Twitter Voice Tweets rolling out for iOS: What are they, how to send

How To

Twitter Voice Tweets rolling out for iOS: What are they, how to send
World Emoji Day 2021: Twitter reveals 10 most used emojis in 2021 in India

News

World Emoji Day 2021: Twitter reveals 10 most used emojis in 2021 in India
Top Tech News today: Realme Watch 2 Pro launch date, Vivo Y72 launched in India, WhatsApp multi-device feature

News

Top Tech News today: Realme Watch 2 Pro launch date, Vivo Y72 launched in India, WhatsApp multi-device feature

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर खेलते हैं, तो जान लें कब से कब तक नहीं चलेगा गेम

iQOO Z3 Review in Hindi: मिड रेंज में 'पैसा वसूल' गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन

Mi 11 Lite NE नाम का एक नया फोन भारत में हो सकता है लॉन्च, कुछ स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक

Redmi Note 10 और Redmi Note 10T की कीमत बढ़ी, अब हर वेरिएंट के लिए देने होंगे 500 रुपए ज्यादा

Free Fire: फ्री फायर की 5 टॉप गंस जो अग्रेसिव गेम खेलने वालों के लिए बनी हैं

Latest Videos

How to Download Instagram Videos

Features

How to Download Instagram Videos
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G review: Pretty good but too pricey

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G review: Pretty good but too pricey
How to block websites on Google Chrome

Features

How to block websites on Google Chrome
How to Deactivate your Instagram Account

Features

How to Deactivate your Instagram Account

News

Realme GT series launching on August 18, Realme GT Master Edition to accompany
News
Realme GT series launching on August 18, Realme GT Master Edition to accompany
Realme unveils MagDart ecosystem: 50W, 15W wireless magnetic charging solution, Powerbank, and more

News

Realme unveils MagDart ecosystem: 50W, 15W wireless magnetic charging solution, Powerbank, and more
Ban Garena Free Fire and BGMI mobile games in India: Judge writes to PM Modi

News

Ban Garena Free Fire and BGMI mobile games in India: Judge writes to PM Modi
You can now ask Alexa to find nearest COVID vaccine or testing centre

News

You can now ask Alexa to find nearest COVID vaccine or testing centre
Windows 11: Microsoft Paint, Photos, other stock apps likely getting a new design

News

Windows 11: Microsoft Paint, Photos, other stock apps likely getting a new design

new arrivals in india

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Best Sellers