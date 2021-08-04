RIP Fleets! Twitter officially shuts disappearing tweets feature

Just last month, the popular microblogging site Twitter announced shutting down of its Instagram Stories clone, better known as Fleets. Starting today, Twitter users across the globe will not be able to see Fleets space on their timeline. Your Twitter timeline will now appear exactly how it used to look before Fleets feature was introduced. Also Read - Twitter Bug Bounty Contest to offer $3500 cash prize for detecting algorithm bias

Fleets or disappearing tweets worked just like Instagram Stories and WhatsApp Status. Just like IG stories, Fleets disappeared after 24 hours of posting it. To recollect, Fleets was launched around nine months ago. After the release of the feature, Twitter was trolled massively for copying one of Instagram’s most popular features, Stories. Also Read - COVID-19 third wave: Twitter shuts offices as coronavirus cases rise

Also Read - Twitter Voice Tweets rolling out for iOS: What are they, how to send

Twitter’s disappearing tweets is dead

At the time of announcing the shutdown of Fleets last month, Twitter said that after August 3, 2021 users will only able to see Spaces, Twitter’s Clubhouse inspired audio chat rooms, at the top of their timelines. The feature has been discontinued for both iOS as well as Android users.

Stating the reason behind shutting Fleets in such a short period of time, the popular microblogging site said that the shutdown is the result of “low usage.”

if you see a Fleet no you didn’t https://t.co/4rKI7f45PL — Twitter (@Twitter) August 3, 2021

Commenting on the shutdown of Fleets, Twitter’s vice president of product Ilya Brown previously said, “we hoped Fleets would help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter. But, in the time since we introduced Fleets to everyone, we haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped.”

Brown further added said, “We’ll continue to build new ways to participate in conversations, listening to feedback and changing direction when there may be a better way to serve people using Twitter.”

Twitter has big plans with Fleets but due to lack of interest of users the platform was to discontinue the feature. The microblogging site was reportedly working to bring ads to Fleets. Instagram recently introduced ads for Stories.