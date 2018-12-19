Twitter for iOS gets Reverse Chronological Order feature; may get edit option soon

Twitter is one of the most famous and most used social media platforms in the world, and the reason for that is the simple interface of the whole thing. Twitter has hardly made any changes in the interface of the platform in a while now, and the most significant change that we have seen in the recent time has been the doubling of the character limit of tweets from 140 to 280 characters.

Twitter has now made things more interesting for its iOS users with a new feature called Reverse Chronological Order, but the company has not mentioned anything about when this will be introduced on Android yet. This new feature will allow users to view older tweets before new ones and users will also have a choice of switching to view all the ‘top tweets’ first.

Twitter says that the new feature can be accessed using the new sparkle icon that can be seen on the upper right corner of the the app. This button will help users switch between the two mentioned modes.

Twitter previously used to show tweets in the chronological order, which was changed by the company to show the top tweets arguing that people wanted to see what was more popular first.

New on iOS! Starting today, you can tap ✨ to switch between the latest and top Tweets in your timeline. Coming soon to Android. pic.twitter.com/6B9OQG391S — Twitter (@Twitter) December 18, 2018

But now the company is launching this feature to make sure people can have it both ways, and choose which one to use because a section of the users were not happy with this new format. Twitter is apparently also working on an edit button which will let users finally correct a tweet in case there is a typo or other error. Edit is an option that has been long in demand from most of its users.