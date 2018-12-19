comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Twitter for iOS gets Reverse Chronological Order feature; may get edit option soon
News

Twitter for iOS gets Reverse Chronological Order feature; may get edit option soon

News

Twitter edit option has been asked for by most users for a really long time.

  • Published: December 19, 2018 11:01 AM IST
twitter-logo

Twitter is one of the most famous and most used social media platforms in the world, and the reason for that is the simple interface of the whole thing. Twitter has hardly made any changes in the interface of the platform in a while now, and the most significant change that we have seen in the recent time has been the doubling of the character limit of tweets from 140 to 280 characters.

Twitter has now made things more interesting for its iOS users with a new feature called Reverse Chronological Order, but the company has not mentioned anything about when this will be introduced on Android yet. This new feature will allow users to view older tweets before new ones and users will also have a choice of switching to view all the ‘top tweets’ first.

Twitter says that the new feature can be accessed using the new sparkle icon that can be seen on the upper right corner of the the app. This button will help users switch between the two mentioned modes.

Twitter's Big Moments of 2018 reflect Indians interest in #IPL2018, #MeToo and more

Also Read

Twitter's Big Moments of 2018 reflect Indians interest in #IPL2018, #MeToo and more

Twitter previously used to show tweets in the chronological order, which was changed by the company to show the top tweets arguing that people wanted to see what was more popular first.

But now the company is launching this feature to make sure people can have it both ways, and choose which one to use because a section of the users were not happy with this new format. Twitter is apparently also working on an edit button which will let users finally correct a tweet in case there is a typo or other error. Edit is an option that has been long in demand from most of its users.

  • Published Date: December 19, 2018 11:01 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite developers sued again; this time by Backpack Kid for using The Floss Dance
thumb-img
News
Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone launched with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 835
thumb-img
News
Apple unable to crack the Indian smartphone market as iPhone sales continue to fall
thumb-img
News
ISRO to launch military communications satellite GSAT-7A today

Most Popular

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Google Shopping First Impressions: Listings made easy

Meizu 16th Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S Review

Vodafone debuts Rs 398 prepaid plan

Data breach hits NASA, employees' personal information at risk: Report

Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone launched with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 835

Samsung Galaxy S10 allegedly spotted in South Korean subway

Facebook gave Netflix and Spotify access to private messages of users: Report

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform detailed

Emotion could transform the way we experience artificial intelligence

Related Topics

Related Stories

Twitter for iOS gets Reverse Chronological Order feature; may get edit option soon

News

Twitter for iOS gets Reverse Chronological Order feature; may get edit option soon
Twitter warns 'unusual activity' from hackers in China, Saudi Arabia

News

Twitter warns 'unusual activity' from hackers in China, Saudi Arabia
Sonakshi Sinha orders for a pair of Bose headphones via Amazon, gets rusty metal piece instead

News

Sonakshi Sinha orders for a pair of Bose headphones via Amazon, gets rusty metal piece instead
Social media app Helo expects 300% user growth by December 2019

News

Social media app Helo expects 300% user growth by December 2019
Facebook redesigns 'Life Events' feature; adds animated photos and videos

News

Facebook redesigns 'Life Events' feature; adds animated photos and videos

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo A83, Oppo F9 और Oppo F9 Pro की कीमत में हुई कटौती

नूबिया रेड मैजिक गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन 8GB रैम के साथ भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और कीमत

गूगल और फेसबुक नियम उल्लंघन पर 450,000 डॉलर का करेंगे भुगतान

साउथ कोरियन सबवे पर स्पॉट हुआ Samsung Galaxy S10

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 को मिली नई अपडेट, कैमरा परफॉर्मेंस के साथ सिस्टम में हुए कई सुधार

News

Vodafone debuts Rs 398 prepaid plan
News
Vodafone debuts Rs 398 prepaid plan
Data breach hits NASA, employees' personal information at risk: Report

News

Data breach hits NASA, employees' personal information at risk: Report
Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone launched with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 835

News

Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone launched with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 835
Samsung Galaxy S10 allegedly spotted in South Korean subway

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 allegedly spotted in South Korean subway
Facebook gave Netflix and Spotify access to private messages of users: Report

News

Facebook gave Netflix and Spotify access to private messages of users: Report