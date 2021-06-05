Twitter gets “one last notice” from Indian Govt before facing consequences

Building up to Twitter vs Indian government episode, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has sent one last warning to Twitter for complying with the new IT rules. The new rules were implemented from May 26, requiring all social media platforms to appoint a Chief Compliance Office to directly address user grievance and issues. Twitter has so far not submitted details to the government. Also Read - Twitter Blue FAQs: What is it? How much does it cost? Is free Twitter going away?

In its letter, the MeitY says that Twitter is yet to provide information regarding the Chief Compliance Office in India. Moreover, the Resident Grievance Office and Nodal Contact Person nominated by Twitter is not an employee of Twitter Inc. in India. Additionally, the office address mentioned by Twitter refers to that of a law firm, which isn’t according to the rule. Also Read - Twitter Blue price in India revealed: This is how much you will need to pay

Twitter faces one last notice from government

Towards the end of the letter, the MeitY says that it is giving Twitter Inc. “one last notice” as a gesture of goodwill “to immediately comply with the new IT rules” failing which Twitter shall face consequences “as per the IT Act and penal laws.” The letter was shared by an ANI tweet. Also Read - Twitter account verification process for blue tick resumes

Government of India gives final notice to Twitter for compliance with new IT rules. pic.twitter.com/98S0Pq8g2U — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021

The government hasn’t defined the said consequences yet but it could possibly lead to the suspension of Twitter’s India operations. The social media platform has already been suspended in Nigeria after it deleted a post by President Muhammadu Buhari threatening to punish regional secessionists.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed said the government had acted because of “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence”, said a Reuters report. “Mohammed did not spell out what form the suspension would take or give more details on the undermining activities. His ministry also announced Twitter’s suspension on Twitter,” says the report.

Twitter has been in the spotlight recently regarding involvement with censoring as well as marking posts from government officials. Earlier in the day, it removed the blue tick verification badge from the Vice President’s personal account, only to restore it hours later.

While Twitter is yet to comply with the updated IT rules, Facebook has assured the government that it has taken steps to do the same.