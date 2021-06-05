comscore Twitter gets one last notice from Indian Govt before facing consequences
  • Home
  • News
  • Twitter gets “one last notice” from Indian Govt before facing consequences
News

Twitter gets “one last notice” from Indian Govt before facing consequences

News

The Indian government has sent one last notice to Twitter on the latter’s failure to comply with the updated IT rules since May 26.

Twitter

Building up to Twitter vs Indian government episode, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has sent one last warning to Twitter for complying with the new IT rules. The new rules were implemented from May 26, requiring all social media platforms to appoint a Chief Compliance Office to directly address user grievance and issues. Twitter has so far not submitted details to the government. Also Read - Twitter Blue FAQs: What is it? How much does it cost? Is free Twitter going away?

In its letter, the MeitY says that Twitter is yet to provide information regarding the Chief Compliance Office in India. Moreover, the Resident Grievance Office and Nodal Contact Person nominated by Twitter is not an employee of Twitter Inc. in India. Additionally, the office address mentioned by Twitter refers to that of a law firm, which isn’t according to the rule. Also Read - Twitter Blue price in India revealed: This is how much you will need to pay

Twitter faces one last notice from government

Towards the end of the letter, the MeitY says that it is giving Twitter Inc. “one last notice” as a gesture of goodwill “to immediately comply with the new IT rules” failing which Twitter shall face consequences “as per the IT Act and penal laws.” The letter was shared by an ANI tweet. Also Read - Twitter account verification process for blue tick resumes

The government hasn’t defined the said consequences yet but it could possibly lead to the suspension of Twitter’s India operations. The social media platform has already been suspended in Nigeria after it deleted a post by President Muhammadu Buhari threatening to punish regional secessionists.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed said the government had acted because of “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence”, said a Reuters report. “Mohammed did not spell out what form the suspension would take or give more details on the undermining activities. His ministry also announced Twitter’s suspension on Twitter,” says the report.

Twitter has been in the spotlight recently regarding involvement with censoring as well as marking posts from government officials. Earlier in the day, it removed the blue tick verification badge from the Vice President’s personal account, only to restore it hours later.

While Twitter is yet to comply with the updated IT rules, Facebook has assured the government that it has taken steps to do the same.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 5, 2021 1:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Snapdragon 888 successor leaks, to use advanced 4nm fabrication process
News
Snapdragon 888 successor leaks, to use advanced 4nm fabrication process
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first look at official photos: New colours, design

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first look at official photos: New colours, design

Realme Watch S Silver colour variant launches in India: Price, specs, etc

Wearables

Realme Watch S Silver colour variant launches in India: Price, specs, etc

5G JioPhone launch could be around Diwali this year, price to be around Rs 3,500

News

5G JioPhone launch could be around Diwali this year, price to be around Rs 3,500

Vivo Y73 could launch in India within a week; renders leaked

Mobiles

Vivo Y73 could launch in India within a week; renders leaked

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Twitter gets one last notice from Indian Govt before facing consequences

Snapdragon 888 successor leaks, to use advanced 4nm fabrication process

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first look at official photos: New colours, design

Realme Watch S Silver colour variant launches in India: Price, specs, etc

5G JioPhone launch could be around Diwali this year, price to be around Rs 3,500

Twitter Blue FAQs: What is it? How much does it cost? Is free Twitter going away?

WhatsApp multi-device feature explained: How will it work, when is the release?

How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Which one to choose?

Poparazzi is a photo-sharing app that doesn't let you post selfies

Related Topics

Related Stories

Twitter gets one last notice from Indian Govt before facing consequences

News

Twitter gets one last notice from Indian Govt before facing consequences
Twitter Blue FAQs: What is it? How much does it cost? Is free Twitter going away?

Apps

Twitter Blue FAQs: What is it? How much does it cost? Is free Twitter going away?
Twitter Blue price in India revealed: This is how much you will need to pay

Apps

Twitter Blue price in India revealed: This is how much you will need to pay
Twitter account verification process for blue tick resumes

News

Twitter account verification process for blue tick resumes
Twitter account verification program paused once again; here's why

Apps

Twitter account verification program paused once again; here's why

हिंदी समाचार

Noise Air Buds Mini हुआ लॉन्च, ₹1200 में मिल रहा 15 घंटे का बैकअप, जानें बाकी स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और फीचर्स

Battlefield 6: रिलीज से पहले लीक हुआ gameplay, स्क्रीनशॉट्स में दिखी sci-fi गेमिंग की झलक

Twitter ने उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू का अकाउंट फिर किया वेरिफाइड, सुबह हटाया था Blue Tick

Realme लाएगी 10 हजार से कम कीमत में 5G स्मार्टफोन, माधव सेठ ने किया कंफर्म

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 25 इस दिन हो रहा है खत्म, फ्री में मिलेंगे ये रिवार्ड्स

Latest Videos

How To Book Vaccine Slot via Telegram Channels

News

How To Book Vaccine Slot via Telegram Channels
How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp

Features

How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp
Realme X7 Max 5G review: The leap pays off this time

Reviews

Realme X7 Max 5G review: The leap pays off this time
Best 5G Smartphones to launch in June 2021

Features

Best 5G Smartphones to launch in June 2021

News

Twitter gets one last notice from Indian Govt before facing consequences
News
Twitter gets one last notice from Indian Govt before facing consequences
Snapdragon 888 successor leaks, to use advanced 4nm fabrication process

News

Snapdragon 888 successor leaks, to use advanced 4nm fabrication process
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first look at official photos: New colours, design

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first look at official photos: New colours, design
Realme Watch S Silver colour variant launches in India: Price, specs, etc

Wearables

Realme Watch S Silver colour variant launches in India: Price, specs, etc
5G JioPhone launch could be around Diwali this year, price to be around Rs 3,500

News

5G JioPhone launch could be around Diwali this year, price to be around Rs 3,500

new arrivals in india

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Best Sellers