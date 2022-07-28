comscore Twitter gives green signal to October 17 trial but worries Musk will want to delay
  • Home
  • News
  • Twitter Gives Green Signal To October 17 Trial But Worries Musk Will Want To Delay
News

Twitter accepts October 17 trial but is concerned Musk will try to delay

News

Attorneys for Musk, the world's richest person and chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), did not respond to requests for comment.

  • Published: July 28, 2022 1:02 PM IST
Twitter-Elon-musk

Musk's main claim against Twitter is that the San Francisco-based company breached their deal.

Twitter Inc does not object to a proposal by Elon Musk to start on Oct. 17 a trial over Musk’s bid to walk away from his $44 billion acquisition deal but the social media company wants a commitment to complete the trial in five days, Twitter said in a court filing on Wednesday. Also Read - Twitter blocked more and more accounts in India since 2014: MeitY

Musk has said he needs time to complete a thorough investigation of what he says is Twitter’s misrepresentation of fake accounts, which he said breached their deal terms. Also Read - Twitter user base increases to 238 million amid legal battle with Elon Musk

He originally sought a February trial, but on Tuesday proposed an Oct. 17 trial after a judge ruled the proceeding was to start in three months. Also Read - Twitter hacks: How to bookmark a tweet

Twitter has called the fake accounts a distraction and pushed for the trial to hold Musk to the deal to start as soon as possible, arguing that the delay damages its business. It said in its court filing that Musk has offered no assurance a trial would be completed in five days, as ordered by the judge, Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery.

“Twitter sought that commitment because it believes Musk’s objective remains to delay trial, render impracticable the Court’s expedition order, and thus avoid adjudication of his contractual obligations,” said the Twitter filing.

Attorneys for Musk, the world’s richest person and chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), did not respond to requests for comment.

Twitter also dismissed Musk’s claims that the company was dragging its feet in responding to his demands for documents. Twitter said Musk is the one holding up the process by refusing to answer the company’s complaint, which it said would clarify the issues and any counterclaims he may assert.

Shares of Twitter closed up 1.3% at $39.85 on Wednesday. Musk agreed to acquire the company for $54.20 a share.

-Reuters

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 28, 2022 1:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PlayStation Plus free games in August
Photo Gallery
PlayStation Plus free games in August
Assassin's Creed is coming to Krafton's New State Mobile: Here's how both games will work

Gaming

Assassin's Creed is coming to Krafton's New State Mobile: Here's how both games will work

How to recharge your BSNL number via Paytm and BSNL app

How To

How to recharge your BSNL number via Paytm and BSNL app

Friendship Day 2022: Top 5 affordable TWS earbuds under Rs 5,000 in India July 2022

Photo Gallery

Friendship Day 2022: Top 5 affordable TWS earbuds under Rs 5,000 in India July 2022

Bitcoin, Ether price today (July 28): Bitcoin spikes by 10 percent, Ethereum by 15 percent

News

Bitcoin, Ether price today (July 28): Bitcoin spikes by 10 percent, Ethereum by 15 percent

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Twitter accepts October 17 trial but is concerned Musk will try to delay

PlayStation Plus free games in August

PlayStation Plus games to play in August: Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Little Nightmares, and more

Assassin's Creed is coming to Krafton's New State Mobile: Here's how both games will work

Friendship Day 2022: Top 5 affordable TWS earbuds under Rs 5,000 in India July 2022

5G spectrum auction FAQ: What is it and what does it mean for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

How to Check iPhone Original or Fake

Top 5 Smartwatches Under 2000

Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director, Dell India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director, Dell India
Google Finally Launched Street View On Google Maps In India, Watch Video To know which Places

News

Google Finally Launched Street View On Google Maps In India, Watch Video To know which Places
Samsung Launched Galaxy S22

News

Samsung Launched Galaxy S22 " Bora Purple" Edition, Check out the video
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review, One Of the 5G Smartphones to Come under Rs. 15000, Check out the Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review, One Of the 5G Smartphones to Come under Rs. 15000, Check out the Review

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999