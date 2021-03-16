Twitter to be an active part of Assembly Elections with new initiatives

Ahead of the Assembly Elections, Twitter is coming up with a bunch of initiatives to make the platform a healthier place for discussions. The company is also taking steps to curb the spread of misinformation during the election period. The latter involves having an information search prompt in collaboration with the Election Commission of India and state election commissions to let users gain credible information about everything. Also Read - Twitter Spaces to release next month; all users to get ability to create rooms: Report

Using the search prompt, Twitter users will be able to hunt for voting booths, candidate lists, voting dates, EVM voter registration, and more. Twitter says it believes that these initiatives will help promote better conversations between candidates, political parties, media, and all other stakeholders involved in India's electoral process.

Twitter to be an active part of upcoming Assemble Elections

Apart from curbing misinformation, Twitter is doing its part to promote election-based discussions. This involves having a custom emoji until May 10 that will help stimulate discussions on the election. Twitter is also going to put articles and videos in a bid to de-bunk election myths and educate its members on a fair electoral process. This also includes details on VVPATs and EVMs.

A hashtag, called #DemocracyAdda is said to encourage voter literacy and civil participation among the youth. Another campaign, titled #HerPoliticalJourney, will be a video series with women political leaders talking about their personal stories. It will be covered by leading women news journalists.

“Public conversation is critical during elections and twitter is where this unfolds. With digital penetration accelerating in India more people now have access to credible, authoritative, and timely information — crucial tools for exercising their civic rights. By leveraging the power of open internet, we are encouraging people across India to be a part of the assembly elections 2021 conversation,” said Payal Kamat, Manager of Public Policy and Government at Twitter India.

All the above-mentioned initiatives will be floated in six languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Assamese, and Malayalam. This is good for residents of the states in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.