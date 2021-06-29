Twitter India in trouble: FIR filed against the platform over child pornography content

Another case has been registered against the biggest and the most popular microblogging site in India, Twitter. This is the fourth FIR filed against the social media platform to date. Also Read - Mi Notebook Pro X to be Xiaomi's most expensive laptop yet, launch tomorrow

The latest case has been registered against Twitter in Delhi over child pornography on the platform. Of course, the new case has been filed under the Posco Act and the IT Act.

Twitter in trouble again

The new FIR has been lodged by the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police following a complaint by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights or NCPCR. In the complaint, the NCPCR said child pornographic material has been continuously being posted on social media platforms.

Beginning June, a separate case was filed against Twitter in Ghaziabad in connection with tweets on the alleged assault on a Muslim man. The case is currently pending in the Supreme Court.

Twitter India head in toruble

In another matter, Twitter India chief Manish Maheshwari has been named in another First Information Report filed in Uttar Pradesh over an incorrect map of India on the official website. The inaccurate map on the Twitter website showed Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh as a separate country.

Twitter has been in the news for all the wrong reasons of late, especially in the last one month. It all began with the platform delaying in complying with new IT rules. Eventually, the microblogging site lost legal protection in the country.

In another incident, Twitter blocked Ravi Shankar Prasad from accessing his official verified Twitter account, which was later restored.

Overall, all is not very well for Twitter in India and we will need to see how the company fights these legal actions taken against the platform.