Twitter launches Happy Diwali emoji for Indian users
News

Twitter India introduces Happy Diwali emoji that sparkles in Dark Mode

News

Twitter launches a new #HappyDiwali emoji that is a lit-up Diya on an extended palm.

  • Updated: November 12, 2020 2:53 PM IST
twitter diwali emoji

(Image: Twitter)

Diwali is just around the corner. Ahead of the auspicious day, many tech giants like Google, Instagram, Facebook, and now Twitter have taken measures to celebrate the festival. Twitter has launched a dedicated Happy Diwali emoji that sparkles in Dark Mode. You can just use the hashtag #HappyDiwali to enjoy the emoji. Also Read - Twitter reportedly testing voice-based DMs for users

The #HappyDiwali emoji is basically a lit-up Diya on an extended palm. The interesting bit is that the flame of the Diya sparkles when you switch to the Lights Out dark mode. Also Read - PM Modi’s Twitter account hacked, incident under investigation

In addition, the social media platform has also introduced some more Diwali related emojis including #LightUpALife, #EkZindagiKaroRoshan, #HappyDiwali, #HappyDeepavali, #Diwali, and #Deepavali. Also Read - Twitter quote tweets now easy to find under tweets

What is even more interesting that Twitter keeps in mind the diversity and launches emojis in different Indian languages as well. Some of those emojis are #दिवाली, #दीपावली, #शुभदीपावली, #શુભદિવાળી, #शुभदीपावळी, #শুভদীপাবলি, #ਦਿਵਾਲੀਮੁਬਾਰਕ, #ଶୁଭ ଦୀପାବଳି, #దీపావళిశుభాకాంక్షలు, #தீபாவளிநல்வாழ்த்துக்கள், #ದೀಪಾವಳಿಹಬ್ಬದಶುಭಾಷಯಗಳು, and #ദീപാവലിആശംസകള്‍.

Twitter India has also partnered with credible NGOs such as Let Me Breathe (@LetMeBreathe_In), the Observer Research Foundation (@ORFMumbai), Social Media Matters (@SociallyBlog), and the School Leaders Network Foundation (@SLNIndia), to encourage positive conversations around humanity and togetherness.

Commenting on the launch of the emoji Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director, Twitter India, said, “Lately, many people are coming forward on Twitter to help others and drive more authentic, meaningful and positive conversations. The uncertainties of the year have certainly moved the focus from ‘me’ to ‘we’, thus stimulating sentiments of gratitude and thankfulness towards one’s offline and online communities. This Diwali, as people come together in celebration, be it physically or virtually, with our new emoji we want to encourage them to continue to #LightUpALife with positive conversations and acts of kindness.”

Twitter leaves no stones unturned to woo the Indian consumers. At almost every big event or festival, Twitter has introduced new dedicated emojis. The social media platform is used by millions of users in the country today. The company has recently introduced several new features like Fleets and more to make the platform even more interesting and interactive.

  • Published Date: November 12, 2020 2:44 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 12, 2020 2:53 PM IST

