Twitter is currently testing a new profile preview feature on iOS and Android

This feature would show information of the replier including their Twitter bio, follower counts, and when they joined the service.

  • Published: February 14, 2019 6:45 PM IST
Twitter Profile Preview

Image credit: Twitter

In an attempt to address the problem of following threaded conversations on its app, micro-blogging site Twitter is reportedly testing an overlay of profile preview that would enable users to see information of any person replying to their tweet-threads. Typically, Twitter does not automatically organize conversations in ways easy to dissect, hence, tweet threads become difficult to follow and users tend to get lost in confusion.

This feature, which would work within the threads as well as outside on the main feed, would show information of the replier including their Twitter bio, follower counts, and when they joined the service, The Verge reported on Wednesday. Users would also get options to jump to the full profile of the other users along with the standard share options – specifically tailored for the user’s profile.

Twitter says the feature should be arriving for Android users soon, the report said. The company also tweeted about testing the feature on iOS that would allow users to check out other people’s profiles without having to leave their timelines. “A feature like a profile preview is a good way to help users stay focused on one particular conversation and glean important information about who’s participating without having to jump around incessantly,” the report added.

In a recent interview, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey happened to mention that Twitter is working out ways to restrict mental and physical threats to its users that are triggered during or due to digital conversation on its platform. The micro-blogging site is also working on a feature that would trace the origins of long tweet-threads.

