Twitter is down for a lot of India, Japan and Indonesia users

Twitter seems to be not working for many users. Those using this popular microblogging website are experiencing difficulties accessing Twitter on desktops. An outage has been reported in Japan, India, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia. As per a report, around 85 percent of desktop Twitter users and 8 percent of Android phone users were not been able to access Twitter a few hours back.

This information comes from the outage metric platform Downdetector. The problem started in the morning and Japan appeared to be the most affected country. The outage map showed Indian users in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Chennai were the most affected. The desktop users were receiving a message from Twitter saying “Do not panic.” A lot of users are still reporting on the social media platform that Twitter is not working.

Twitter was yet to officially report the issue. This is not the first time that users are experiencing this issue. In mid-February, Twitter faced an outage in India as users were not able to post tweets for several minutes. If you came here searching for a solution regarding the problem then the short answer is, “there is no solution.” This is because there are no issues with your internet or anything else that you can control.

The best course of action is to probably wait it out while focusing on other social media platforms. Alternatively, you can probably go live in the real word till the digital one gets back to order. Besides, the social media giant has made it mandatory for its 5,000-strong workforce to work from home in lieu of a new coronavirus pandemic.

Separately, the Hyderabad police recently registered a criminal case against micro-blogging platforms WhatsApp, Twitter, and TikTok. The case was on charges of facilitating the spread of hatred and anti-national content on their platforms in the country. The Cyber Crime Police Station registered the case following the direction from a city court on a petition filed by a local journalist. The petitioner also sought a ban on 42 other apps, which he claimed were working against India.

– With inputs from IANS