Twitter is reportedly giving Elon Musk access to all of its data: Here’s why

Twitter is reportedly planning to give Tesla CEO Elon Musk access to the 'firehose' API that shows all the activity on Twitter as it is happening live.

Elon-Musk-Twitter

Musk had put Twitter deal on hold

Twitter’s buyout by Elon Musk is a piece of news that has been creating a buzz ever since an SEC filing revealed that the Tesla CEO was the biggest shareholder of the company and that he owned 9.2 percent of the company’s shares. Over time, this saga has taken many twists and turn right from Twitter’s board rejecting Musk’s deal to opting for it later to Musk critising the platform for having bot-friendly rules and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal getting to a war of words with the SpaceX CEO to Musk threatening to walk away from the deal. Now, in a fresh turn, Twitter is reportedly giving Musk access to all of its data stream. Also Read - Twitter is testing shopping reminders for upcoming products

According to a report by The Washington Post (via The Verge), Twitter is reportedly planning to give The Boring Company founder access to the ‘firehose’ API that shows all the activity on Twitter as it is happening live. The API is one of the company’s most precious and tightly held resources and it is essentially a real-time data base of every tweet that is being posted on the platform. Also Read - India revises rules for social media companies to protect users’ rights: Here are the details

The report comes after the Tesla CEO threatened to walk away from his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter. In a letter sent to Twitter Musk asked the company to share more details about the bots that exist on the platform — an issue that Musk has been quite vocal about in the past couple of weeks. In his letter Musk said that he has complete rights to walk away from the deal on the basis of a “clear material breach” under which Twitter is obligated to provide him with all the information. Also Read - Elon Musk threatens of walking away from $44 billion Twitter deal: Here’s why

More recently, Tesla CEO, in an SEC filing, accused Twitter of refusing to provide information regarding bots on its platform. “Twitter’s latest offer to simply provide additional details regarding the company’s own testing methodologies, whether through written materials or verbal explanations, is tantamount to refusing Mr Musk’s data requests,” the SEC filing noted.

“Twitter’s effort to characterize it otherwise is merely an attempt to obfuscate and confuse the issue. Mr. Musk has made it clear that he does not believe the company’s lax testing methodologies are adequate so he must conduct his own analysis. The data he has requested is necessary to do so,” it added.

That said, while Twitter might be giving Musk access to its entire data trove, the shear size of it makes it extremely difficult to comb through and study. Nonetheless, it should help the company quench Musk’s bot claims and salvage the deal at last.

  Published Date: June 9, 2022 12:18 PM IST

