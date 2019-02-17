comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Twitter keeps old direct messages even after users delete them for years: Report
News

Twitter keeps old direct messages even after users delete them for years: Report

News

According to the report, Saini believes this is a functional bug rather than a security flaw.

  • Published: February 17, 2019 6:24 PM IST
Twitter featured 805px

Image credit: Twitter

Micro-blogging site Twitter has reportedly been retaining messages shared on its platform including deleted messages along with data shared and received from accounts that have been suspended or deactivated, the media reported.

“Security researcher Karan Saini found years-old messages in a file from a data archive obtained through the website from accounts that were no longer on Twitter,” TechCrunch reported on Saturday.

Earlier Saini claimed to have reported a similar bug, found a year ago that allowed him to use a since-deprecated application programming interface (API) to retrieve direct messages even after a message was deleted from both the sender and the recipient.

Previously, Twitter allowed users to delete messages from the chat itself with the “unsend” feature but now, users are only allowed to remove messages from their own account.

“We are looking into this further to ensure we have considered the entire scope of the issue,” the report quoted a Twitter spokesperson as saying.

As part of its privacy policies, Twitter notes that anyone wanting to leave the service can have their account “deactivated and then deleted” and after a 30-day grace period, the account, along with its data, disappears from the platform.

“But, in our tests, we could recover direct messages from years ago – including old messages that had since been lost to suspended or deleted accounts. By downloading your account’s data, it is possible to download all of the data Twitter stores on you,” the report said.

According to the report, Saini believes this is a functional bug rather than a security flaw.

“Saini told TechCrunch that he had concerns that the data was retained by Twitter for so long but argued that the bug allows anyone a clear bypass of Twitter mechanisms to prevent accessed to suspended or deactivated accounts,” the report added.

This issue could expose users, particularly high-risk accounts like journalists and activists to governments, which could demand for data from years ago.

Asked if Twitter thinks that consent to retain direct messages is withdrawn when a message or account is deleted, Twitter’s spokesperson had “nothing further” to add, the report noted.

  • Published Date: February 17, 2019 6:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi 9 to house Snapdragon 855 chipset, confirms Xiaomi CEO
thumb-img
News
WhatsApp Business app to be available on iPhones soon; beta version released
thumb-img
News
LG G8 ThinQ will use OLED display as audio amplifier; to retain 3.5mm headphone jack
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 with zombies could go live on February 19

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi may launch a phone with pop-up camera; Redmi working on a phone with Snapdragon 855
News
Xiaomi may launch a phone with pop-up camera; Redmi working on a phone with Snapdragon 855
Samsung Galaxy A50 renders and detailed specifications leak leaving little to imagination

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 renders and detailed specifications leak leaving little to imagination

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Features

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Xiaomi wireless charging Power Bank to launch alongside Mi 9 on February 20: Report

News

Xiaomi wireless charging Power Bank to launch alongside Mi 9 on February 20: Report

PUBG Mobile server maintenance on February 18; update 0.11.0 with Zombies coming soon

Gaming

PUBG Mobile server maintenance on February 18; update 0.11.0 with Zombies coming soon

Sponsored

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Reliance Jio offered fastest 4G downloads in January while Idea provided fastest uploads: Trai

Govt issues new guidelines; wants charging stations for electric vehicles every 25 km

Infosys has just launched a learning app for engineering students

Facebook continues to allow advertisers to promote anti-vaccination content amid pressure: Report

Samsung to open three retail stores in United States to compete with Apple

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Infosys has just launched a learning app for engineering students

News

Infosys has just launched a learning app for engineering students
Twitter keeps old direct messages even after users delete them for years: Report

News

Twitter keeps old direct messages even after users delete them for years: Report
PUBG Mobile server maintenance on February 18; update 0.11.0 with Zombies coming soon

Gaming

PUBG Mobile server maintenance on February 18; update 0.11.0 with Zombies coming soon
Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto Z3 Play Android Pie update starts rolling out

News

Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto Z3 Play Android Pie update starts rolling out
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e and Tab A 2019 with 10.1-inch screen announced; specifications and price

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e and Tab A 2019 with 10.1-inch screen announced; specifications and price

हिंदी समाचार

गूगल कर रहा है प्री-लोडेड ऐप्स को बिना एकाउंट में साइन-इन किए अपडेट करने का टेस्ट

सैमसंग Galaxy M30 स्मार्टफोन 27 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या हो सकती है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Motorola के इन तीन स्मार्टफोन को मिली एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea vs Airtel: ये हैं 100 रुपये के अंदर बेस्ट डाटा प्लान

Flipkart TV Days: शाओमी, Vu, Thomson के साथ कई ब्रांड पर डिस्काउंट पाने का आज आखिरी दिन

News

Reliance Jio offered fastest 4G downloads in January while Idea provided fastest uploads: Trai
News
Reliance Jio offered fastest 4G downloads in January while Idea provided fastest uploads: Trai
Govt issues new guidelines; wants charging stations for electric vehicles every 25 km

News

Govt issues new guidelines; wants charging stations for electric vehicles every 25 km
Infosys has just launched a learning app for engineering students

News

Infosys has just launched a learning app for engineering students
Facebook continues to allow advertisers to promote anti-vaccination content amid pressure: Report

News

Facebook continues to allow advertisers to promote anti-vaccination content amid pressure: Report
Samsung to open three retail stores in United States to compete with Apple

News

Samsung to open three retail stores in United States to compete with Apple