Twitter ‘Lights Out’ brings true dark mode to iOS, coming soon on Android

The feature will help you save smartphone battery life, while reducing eye strain.

  Published: March 29, 2019 1:26 PM IST
Micro-blogging platform Twitter introduced night mode on mobile since 2016, but the feature had been missing one crucial element – a black color scheme. Up until now, the mode added a grayish shade of blue, which was more in line with the company’s branding. Earlier this year in January, CEO Jack Dorsey had promised a true dark mode for Twitter app, and right on promise, the company has started rolling out the same.

Called “Lights Out” the new feature is available under original Dark Mode, and you will get a separate option to enable it. When turned on, you get true black background, which, in theory, should not only be easier on your eyes, but also help save a good amount of battery life on smartphones, especially on those with AMOLED panels.

As of now, the feature is only rolled out for users on iOS platform, but as Engadget reports, the Android version is coming soon. If you own an iOS device, update the Twitter app from the App Store. Once you have the latest version, head over to Settings and Privacy > Display and Sound > Toggle Dark Mode > Lights Out.

True black themes have greatly helped users save battery life on smartphones with AMOLED displays, and the new feature should offer significant benefits, especially for the ones who tweet quite a lot. If you’ve already updated the Twitter app on iOS and got the “Lights Out” feature, do let us know what you feel about it in the comments section below.

