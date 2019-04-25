Twitter makes it easy to report misleading content related to Lok Sabha Election 2019

Twitter has just announced that it is rolling out a new feature to make it easier to combat misleading content on its platform. This specific feature will be related to upcoming elections across the globe including the Lok Sabha 2019 elections in India and the EU elections in Europe. As part of this new feature, Twitter will add a new “It’s misleading about voting” in the “Report Tweet” option usually meant to report any other kind of content. The company detailed why it chose to add this option, how the new feature works and what type of violations that are covered in this option in a dedicated blog post.

As part of the blog post, Twitter started off by saying that it wants to combat “any attempts to undermine the process of registering to vote”. The company also added that attempts at “engaging in the electoral process” are also contrary to its core values indicating that it just wants the platform to be used by its users for conversations. The new dedicated reporting mention is an additional way for the company to combat any election meddling or influencing content along with its proactive approach at tracking any “malicious automation” or other “platform manipulation” attempts.

The company stated that this feature will start rolling out for users in India and Europe for the Lok Sabha 2019 Elections and EU elections around election time and then to other countries for their elections across the globe, “throughout the rest of the year”. Highlighting the different types of violations that will be part of the reports, Twitter clarified that its users can’t post misleading information about how to register for a vote and then how to go about voting. They can also not post information that is misleading about the information that is required for voting.

The content violation also includes posting incorrect or misleading information or statements about the official date, and time of the election. Twitter also added that the content violations as part of this new reporting features are not limited to these three examples. This dedicated reporting feature is available both on the desktop version of the website and inside the official Twitter app at the time of writing. Twitter also added that it has already trained its teams for this feature including recent improvements in its appeals process in case it makes a wrong call.