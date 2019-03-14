Twitter makes media sharing easier with its revamped camera

Twitter recently released a new prototype app to a group of testers. The company will roll out a redesigned camera for its app in the coming days, which will make media sharing much easier. With the new camera update, users will be able to take photos, videos and live footage, and share it with ease. This is not surprising as the social network was earlier rumored to bring a Stories-style feature to its platform.

The company has added two options, including Capture and Live. Now, if users want to do “live,” they just need to tap a button to start broadcasting a stream to their followers using Twitter‘s Periscope app. It is the company’s video-streaming app. Additionally, after downloading the update, if you want to use Twitter’s camera, you can access the camera interface by just swiping left.

See it? Tweet it! Our updated camera is just a swipe away, so you get the shot fast. Rolling out to all of you over the next few days. pic.twitter.com/moOEFO2nQq — Twitter (@Twitter) March 13, 2019

The other Capture option will allow a user to capture photographs. If you are interested in recording a short video, you just need to tap and hold the shutter button. One will also be able to overlay text, hashtags, location and tag others on the picture they clicked using the Twitter camera app. This new feature seems similar to Instagram‘s Stories feature.

Watch: Microsoft Surface Go First Look

But, the advantage you will get with Twitter is that the photos you have shared will always remain on your timeline, unlike Instagram Stories. If you are an Instagram user, you should know that the Stories you upload online remain only for a limited duration. Furthermore, the company asserted that the latest change may not appear on your Twitter app right away, and the update will be pushed to both Android and iOS platforms.

“We’re updating the Twitter camera over the next few days to make it simpler to use. Capture and share what’s happening with a swipe and few taps right from your Home timeline. But wait, there’s more! Your Tweet will also stand out in timelines with our new media-forward layout,” Twitter said, as per 9to5Mac report.