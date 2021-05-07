Twitter makes Tip Jar feature official to let you send money to other users

Another day, another feature on Twitter! The micro-blogging site has made the rumoured ‘Tip Jar’ feature official in addition to multiple features launching lately. Tip Jar will allow you to send money to other users on the platform. Also Read - Twitter will now show full sized images so that you aren't surprised anymore

Twitter has started testing the feature, following a slew of leaks that popped up regarding the same. Read on to know more about this.

Twitter starts rolling out the ‘Tip Jar’ feature

As per a Twitter post, the new feature will allow you to send or receive money with the help of the new feature. This could be to tip other Twitter users for their tweets or simply for a personal reason. Although, the purpose appears a bit blurry.

show your love, leave a tip now testing Tip Jar, a new way to give and receive money on Twitter 💸 more coming soon… pic.twitter.com/7vyCzlRIFc — Twitter (@Twitter) May 6, 2021

Once the feature is enabled, you will get to see a cash icon on people’s profile clicking on which can help you send money to them. Currently, the payment methods include Bandcamp, Patreon, PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App.

Twitter is testing the Tip Jar feature in the US to select users at the moment. If you want to check its availability, you can head to your profile section, select the ‘Edit Profile’ option, scroll down a bit to see if there’s the new ‘Tip Jar’ option. If it’s there, you can enable it to conduct transactions on the platform.

The feature will use third-party apps to send the money and is expected to not charge any commission for that. But we don’t know how secure the transactions will be. A report by Gizmodo suggests that a user might end up sharing his or her home address if paid via PayPal.

Since it’s an initial test, there are chances all these things can be solved/answered once the feature goes live for all.

To recall, Twitter has been in the news for this feature for a while now. Rumours also say that it might end up getting included in Spaces, which will again compete directly with Clubhouse’s subscription-based audio chats.

Additionally, we don’t know when it will arrive in India. Whenever this happens, it will compete with the likes of WhatsApp Payments, Google Pay, Paytm, and more payments apps that allow people to send money.

In related news, Twitter recently started showing full-sized image previews for users to see what photo a tweet contains.