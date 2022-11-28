comscore Twitter may exceed 1 billion users in 12-18 months, says Elon Musk
  • Home
  • News
  • Twitter May Exceed 1 Billion Users In 12 18 Months Says Elon Musk
News

Twitter may exceed 1 billion users in 12-18 months, says Elon Musk

News

According to a company document obtained by 'The Verge', Twitter's monetisable daily user (mDAU) growth has accelerated to more than 20 per cent after Musk's takeover.

Highlights

  • Musk has said that the microblogging platform may exceed one billion monthly users.
  • Twitter last reported 237.8 million mDAUs and a 16.6 per cent annual growth for its 2nd quarter.
  • Musk earlier said verified accounts will be “manually authenticated before check activates”.
Untitled design - 2022-11-26T110722.396

Twitter may exceed 1 billion users in 12-18 months, says Musk (Image: Reuters)

Twitter boss Elon Musk has said that the microblogging platform may exceed one billion monthly users in the next 12 to 18 months.
“I think I see a path to Twitter exceeding a billion monthly users in 12 to 18 months,” Musk tweeted. Earlier this month, Twitter had told advertisers that its daily user growth has hit an “all-time high” after Musk’s takeover even as several advertisers left the platform amid internal chaos. Also Read - Elon Musk may make an 'alternative' smartphone to iPhone, Android phones

According to a company document obtained by ‘The Verge’, Twitter’s monetisable daily user (mDAU) growth has accelerated to more than 20 per cent after Musk’s takeover. As per the report, Twitter has added more than 15 million mDAUs, “crossing the quarter billion mark”. Also Read - Twitter 'Verified' next week, all accounts to be manually authenticated, says Elon Musk

Twitter last reported 237.8 million mDAUs and a 16.6 per cent annual growth for its second quarter. Meanwhile, American author Stephen King has mocked Twitter CEO Musk by calling him “a terrible fit for Twitter”. Also Read - Apple NOT interested in buying Manchester United: Report

“I think Elon Musk is a visionary. Almost singlehandedly, he’s changed the way Americans think about automobiles. I have a Tesla and love it. That said, he’s been a terrible fit for Twitter. He appears to be making it up as he goes along,” King tweeted. Musk replied to King’s tweet by saying, “Suggestions are welcome Mr. (crown emoji).”

He followed this up with a tweet that read, “Stephen King is one of most creative people on Earth. While I may not agree with everything he says, I do actually want to hear it.”

Musk last Friday said Twitter will tentitavily relaunch ‘Verified’ service and all verified accounts will be “manually authenticated before check activates”. The new Twitter owner had earlier paused its $8 Blue subscription service with verification after it faced chaos on the platform as fake accounts with blue badge impersonated real accounts after paying $8, saying it will relaunch it from November 29 — this time more “rock solid”.

“Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week,” said Musk. The new Twitter owner had earlier paused its $8 Blue subscription service with verification after it faced chaos on the platform as fake accounts with blue badge impersonated real accounts after paying $8, saying it will relaunch it from November 29 — this time more “rock solid”.

“Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week,” said Musk. “Individuals can have a secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an org if verified as such by that org. Longer explanation next week,” said the world’s richest man.

 

(Inputs from IANS)

  • Published Date: November 28, 2022 8:45 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 28, 2022 8:51 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp data breach: 500 mn users, including in India, data available for sale online
Apps
WhatsApp data breach: 500 mn users, including in India, data available for sale online
Steps to link your aadhaar card with your mobile number

How To

Steps to link your aadhaar card with your mobile number

Redmi K60 series storage, processor and more details revealed

Mobiles

Redmi K60 series storage, processor and more details revealed

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G India pricing officially teased online

Mobiles

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G India pricing officially teased online

WhatsApp brings contact cards for Windows Beta: Report

Apps

WhatsApp brings contact cards for Windows Beta: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Twitter may exceed 1 billion users in 12-18 months, says Elon Musk

Steps to link your aadhaar card with your mobile number

Twitter head might make an alternative smartphone to iphone, Android phones

Twitter 'Verified' next week, all accounts to be manually authenticated, says Elon Musk

The Witcher 3 Next Gen: Top 6 upgrades it will offer

How To Report an Account or Message on Instagram, Watch Video

Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch video

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra: Specifications and everything else to expect

Exclusive: Poco India working with telecom companies to bring low-cost 5G phones

Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year, FIFA World Cup 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How To Report an Account or Message on Instagram, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How To Report an Account or Message on Instagram, Watch Step By Step Tutorial
Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch Video for Details

News

Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch Video for Details
WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp's Call Tab Feature for Desktop in Testing For Beta Users

News

WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp's Call Tab Feature for Desktop in Testing For Beta Users
FIFA World Cup 2022: Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year

Features

FIFA World Cup 2022: Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year