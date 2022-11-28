Twitter may exceed 1 billion users in 12-18 months, says Elon Musk

Twitter boss Elon Musk has said that the microblogging platform may exceed one billion monthly users in the next 12 to 18 months.

“I think I see a path to Twitter exceeding a billion monthly users in 12 to 18 months,” Musk tweeted. Earlier this month, Twitter had told advertisers that its daily user growth has hit an “all-time high” after Musk’s takeover even as several advertisers left the platform amid internal chaos. Also Read - Elon Musk may make an 'alternative' smartphone to iPhone, Android phones

According to a company document obtained by ‘The Verge’, Twitter’s monetisable daily user (mDAU) growth has accelerated to more than 20 per cent after Musk’s takeover. As per the report, Twitter has added more than 15 million mDAUs, “crossing the quarter billion mark”. Also Read - Twitter 'Verified' next week, all accounts to be manually authenticated, says Elon Musk

Twitter last reported 237.8 million mDAUs and a 16.6 per cent annual growth for its second quarter. Meanwhile, American author Stephen King has mocked Twitter CEO Musk by calling him “a terrible fit for Twitter”. Also Read - Apple NOT interested in buying Manchester United: Report

“I think Elon Musk is a visionary. Almost singlehandedly, he’s changed the way Americans think about automobiles. I have a Tesla and love it. That said, he’s been a terrible fit for Twitter. He appears to be making it up as he goes along,” King tweeted. Musk replied to King’s tweet by saying, “Suggestions are welcome Mr. (crown emoji).”

He followed this up with a tweet that read, “Stephen King is one of most creative people on Earth. While I may not agree with everything he says, I do actually want to hear it.”

Musk last Friday said Twitter will tentitavily relaunch ‘Verified’ service and all verified accounts will be “manually authenticated before check activates”. The new Twitter owner had earlier paused its $8 Blue subscription service with verification after it faced chaos on the platform as fake accounts with blue badge impersonated real accounts after paying $8, saying it will relaunch it from November 29 — this time more “rock solid”.

(Inputs from IANS)