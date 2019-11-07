comscore Twitter may give users more control over retweets, mentions | BGR India
Twitter may give users more control over retweets, mentions

Twitter new features will allow people to disable retweet on a tweet and mentions can prove to be powerful anti-harassment tool when implemented.

  Published: November 7, 2019 12:24 PM IST
Twitter may give users the power to decide whether his or her tweets can be retweeted or not, a measure that could help restricting virality and prevent harassment. Similarly it may also allow the user to decide whether someone can mention the former in a tweet or not. These are some of the probable features that Twitter’s Vice President of Design and Research Dantley Davis will “explore” in 2020, according to the social media platform.

“The features mentioned are ideas we’re exploring – explorations and experimentation have always been part of our process. We’ll have more to share should we decide to move forward with any of them,” a Twitter spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Verge on Tuesday.

Allowing people to disable retweet on a tweet and mentions can prove to be powerful anti-harassment tool when implemented.

“Features that I’m looking forward to in 2020. – Remove me from this conversation – Don’t allow RT of this tweet – Don’t allow people to @mention me without my permission- Remove this @mention from this conversation – Tweet this only to: hashtag, interest, or these friends,” Davis said in the tweet.

In a related news, Twitter’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jack Dorsey’s account was hacked a month back. Hackers after gaining control posted a flurry of rogue tweets, including racial slurs. The micro-blogging platform later said that it secured Dorsey’s account. The service added that Jack became victim of ‘SIM swapping’ or ‘SIM jacking’ where a mobile number is transferred to a new SIM card.

By taking control of Dorsey’s number, hackers posted tweets via text messages on his Twitter account. A hacker group called ‘Chuckling Squad’ claimed that it was behind the cyber attack on Dorsey’s Twitter account which has over 4 million followers.

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: November 7, 2019 12:24 PM IST

