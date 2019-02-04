Twitter may soon add an edit tweet option, CEO Jack Dorsey reveals

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter has just revealed that after long last, the company “is considering editable tweets”. You read that right, the microblogging platform could soon allow users to edit their own tweets. This means that there will be considerably less number of typos and the total time spent on the platform may drop a bit because people will spend less time logging in again to remove their typo-filled tweets to post them again. Well, we can’t really claim that the time spent on the platform may take a dip but it surely will be a relief for Twitter users.

Dorsey revealed this in an interview with Joe Rogan when asked about probably one of the most requested features. According to a report by 9to5Mac, this is not the first time when we have seen him comment about this feature but the latest information does indicate that the company is trying to figure it out. According to the report, when Rogan suggested that the company should work on a tweet editing system that allows users to still view the original version of the Tweet to which Jack replied with “exactly that” stating that the company was looking into something along similar lines.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display First Look

There are no additional details available on how the feature will work. For instance, Jack was unclear about the time that Twitter will allow users to edit their tweets or how the interface may look like with this feature. Though, Dorsey also provided clarification about why the company has still not added such a basic feature.

According to him, Twitter as a platform was based on how SMS worked. This means that the company did not think about adding the edit option because it mimicked SMS service where users did not have any option to edit their messages after sending. One can’t “take” whatever they sent to the world “back”. Edit feature would take away the “real-time nature of the conversational flow” on the platform but the feature makes sense depending on the context of the situation.