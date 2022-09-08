comscore Apple introduces 'dynamic island' for iPhone 14 Pro models, and now Twitter won't shut up about it
  • Home
  • News
  • Twitter Meme Fest Is Back After The Iphone 14 Series Apple Event
News

Twitter meme fest is back after the iPhone 14 series Apple Event

News

Apple launched iPhone 14 Pro models with a 'dynamic island' feature that expands and contracts to show notifications.

Untitled design - 2022-09-08T124336.960

Apple launched its iPhone 14 series which includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in India at a starting price of Rs 79,900. One of the most talked-about features of the series is the entry of the “Dynamic Island” notch design in the Pro models. Also Read - Apple is killing SIM card tray with iPhone 14 series, but not for everyone

While some people loved the new feature due to its animation, usability and unique idea, others simply couldn’t bring themselves to agree with it. The name in itself has become a mocking point and a source of memes on Twitter this time, keeping the kidney jokes at bay. Also Read - After iPhone 14 launch, Apple kills off iPhone 11, iPhone 13 Pro and more

dynamic island, Apple, iphone 14 Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

Here are a bunch of memes that you wouldn’t want to miss!

  • Published Date: September 8, 2022 1:23 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Volkswagen Taigun SUV special edition launched to celebrate car's first year in India
automobile
Volkswagen Taigun SUV special edition launched to celebrate car's first year in India
Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV to launch in India today: Hers's how watch it live, expected price and more

automobile

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV to launch in India today: Hers's how watch it live, expected price and more

Top SUV launches in India before Diwali 2022

Photo Gallery

Top SUV launches in India before Diwali 2022

Sony PlayStation 5 software update with 1440p support starts rolling out globally: Details here

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 software update with 1440p support starts rolling out globally: Details here

Apple is killing SIM card tray with iPhone 14 series

Mobiles

Apple is killing SIM card tray with iPhone 14 series

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple iPhone 14 Pro's 'dynamic island' features triggers memefest on Twitter

Airtel CEO urges subscribers to upgrade to a 5G smartphone

Volkswagen Taigun SUV special edition launched to celebrate car's first year in India

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV to launch in India today: Hers's how watch it live, expected price and more

Top SUV launches in India before Diwali 2022

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

How To Hide Online Status on WhatsApp while Chatting, Watch Video

WhatsApp Business app: A quick guidebook

Upcoming Smartphone Launches in September 2022, Check out the Video

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks, Use These Super tricks for smooth chatting

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 14 series Launched, Watch video for Price and Features

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 14 series Launched, Watch video for Price and Features
Apple Far Out Event 2022: AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation Launched, Check out the Price

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation Launched, Check out the Price
Apple Far Out Event 2022: Apple Watch 8 Series, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra LAUNCHED !!

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: Apple Watch 8 Series, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra LAUNCHED !!
Redmi 11 Prime 5G Unboxing and Check out the First Look Of The Smartphone

Hands On

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Unboxing and Check out the First Look Of The Smartphone