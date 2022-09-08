Apple launched its iPhone 14 series which includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in India at a starting price of Rs 79,900. One of the most talked-about features of the series is the entry of the “Dynamic Island” notch design in the Pro models. Also Read - Apple is killing SIM card tray with iPhone 14 series, but not for everyone

While some people loved the new feature due to its animation, usability and unique idea, others simply couldn’t bring themselves to agree with it. The name in itself has become a mocking point and a source of memes on Twitter this time, keeping the kidney jokes at bay. Also Read - After iPhone 14 launch, Apple kills off iPhone 11, iPhone 13 Pro and more

Here are a bunch of memes that you wouldn’t want to miss!

Dynamic Island sounds like some kind of trashy TV dating show. — Gary (@every_daydad) September 7, 2022

Who called it “Dynamic Island” instead of “Notchification Center”? #iPhone14Pro — @monkeydom (@monkeydom) September 7, 2022

We’re calling it Dynamic Island, Lemon pic.twitter.com/SBXEQXhtb0 — Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) September 7, 2022

Android brands: It’s the smallest punch hole on any smartphone EVER 😍 Apple: Imagine an island, and it gets bigger and more dynamic every time you use it 😍 Users: 😍 — Ryan Fenwick (@ryanfenwick) September 7, 2022

Dynamic Island? I prefer Lonely Island. — Jeff Wilcox (@jeffwilcox) September 7, 2022

Apple naming the pill cutout the “Dynamic Island” is the most Apple thing they’ve ever Appled pic.twitter.com/tNWR21XqL1 — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 7, 2022

You can use satellite SOS to get rescued from the dynamic island — Kyle 🏳️‍🌈 (@kyleve) September 7, 2022

packing my bags and moving to dynamic island rectangle design at its finest#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/fg6LOoW0UD — Orman Clark (@ormanclark) September 7, 2022

dynamic island. a notch, but make it sexy (and useful) 😮‍💨 Not gonna lie Apple did a great job with the notch! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/XKLTsQg2C9 — PΞRRY.eth 🔰 (@iamRichyPerry) September 8, 2022

Ok, the dynamic island woke me up. #AppleEvent — Sean Allen (@seanallen_dev) September 7, 2022

I guess It’s only fair to call the notch “static island” now that we have a dynamic island? #AppleEvent — Tanmay (@tanmayrajani) September 8, 2022